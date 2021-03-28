Do you remember the exact moment you were turned on for the first time in your life?

Reddit user, u/catching_signals, asked Redditors to share their stories of the first thing or moment that made them horny and here are some of the best responses.

1. "I was pretty young. I was watching Scooby Doo and Daphne was tied up, and let's just say it awakened my BDSM tendencies." - CherylTuntIRL

2. "Seeing Emma Watson in Harry Potter 4 walk down that staircase in her pink dress."- SeadawgCT

4. "Lola Bunny for sure." - janedoedoesnow

5. "Ash from Pokémon cartoon." - Web-Unfair

6. "Slow dancing with a girl when I was 12. I couldn't hide the stiffy, so I just muttered 'sorry'. She said 'It's ok', and would press into me more, every so often. It was an incredible 3 minutes! Good thing it was a dark room!" - bikerdudelovescats

7. "I think Jessica Rabbit is what awakened me." - catching_signals

8. "I saw a Girls Gone Wild Commercial on at late night TV on Adult Swim. The early 2000's were interesting." - Cheetodude625

9. "Both Aladdin and Jasmine were my sexual awakening." - isabellebabyy

10. "Finding my parents massager when I was 8 & found it felt pretty damn good on certain spots." - myhole4abowl

11. "I think it was Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing." - Itsamemario3007

12. "Do you guys remember that Scooby-Doo movie “Cyber Chase?” The Phantom Virus was my sexual awakening." - chirpfox

13. "Selma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn, even the vampire version of her I could get down with." - Hardlynotpoor

14. "The Spice Girls." - Draisaitl

15. "Problaly Ms. Sara Bellum from The Powerpuff Girls." - Cap_Less

17. "Madonna in Dick Tracy. I was like 5. Weird." - simpkill

18. "Sabrina The Teenaged Witch in the comic book. This was back in the late 60;s or early 70's." - will477

19. "The first thing that made me horny was my ps3 controller that vibrated on my d**k." - IcyDistribution8085

20. "The Little Mermaid without the tail." - yesitdooms

21. "Freddy from Scooby Doo." - reddituserb123

22. "A substitute teacher named Paula, had a fantastic rack and used to show a good amount of cleavage. That was the first time where I actually knew what was going on." - Unottynotty

23. "Lois Einhorn from Ace Ventura which led me down a certain path." - macrobeats

24. "Julie Newmar as Catwoman and Yvonne Craig as Batgirl. I was 11, I believe." - MrValdemar

25. "Kathleen Robinson in Scary Movie 2." - P-P-Peopi

What about you?