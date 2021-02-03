Recently, Rihanna was among the many international icons who drew attention to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Her tweet soon went viral with certain people, including celebrities, praising her for drawing attention to the issue, while others questioned her knowledge of, and interest in, the subject.

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

I wouldn't presume that at all, Pranav ji. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) February 2, 2021

Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye ...

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. ❤️#RIRI #Rihanna https://t.co/SkyOBC8lLx



Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA ❤️❤️ @Thisizintense @raj_ranjodh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

However, apart from these two responses, was a third kind - one where Rihanna's ex, singer Chris Brown, was hailed for hitting her when they were dating, back in 2009.

Cos you fucking dumb that's why, the way you believe Chris brown is the guy and gonna treat you well, but in the end he'll beat ya and cheat ya, that's what these goons do, in the sheild of farmer, so you better stay Outta of it limp shit,😏🤫🙏 — Manish Chadha (@ManishC08658333) February 2, 2021

Payment ho gaya thanks Farmer sponsored by

Chris brown for fabulous hospitality --"KUTAI" pic.twitter.com/6TodlAac5b — KESHRI (@AjayKeshri8) February 2, 2021

CHRIS BROWN IS A GREAT FARMER! CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS?! — Keeper of the light (@Hindu_warrior07) February 2, 2021

Chris Brown trends on Twitter India after Modi supporters use images of Rihanna's assault to troll her for tweet in support of India's farmers, flood her mentions with misogynist abuse pic.twitter.com/u3uHK5zr1Q — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) February 2, 2021

Respect for Chris brown restored ✌️ https://t.co/zV7hd6OZH1 — The Intrepid (@Theintrepid_) February 2, 2021

Rihanna ho Rihanna

Police station is a Thana

Yaha par farmer protest hai

Vaha par Chris brown se pit jana — The Right One (@SDG00934401) February 2, 2021

The comments ranged from people stating they 'understood' why Chris beat Rihanna, to people saying they 'respect' Chris Brown, going so far as to share photos of Rihanna's face when she was hit.

To reiterate, people were blatantly supporting Chris Brown for physically assaulting Rihanna.

Irrespective of where your ideologies and beliefs lie, supporting Chris Brown for hitting Rihanna is plain wrong. Brown's actions were not just despicable, but also, illegal. And domestic violence continues to remain India's, and even the world's, open secret.

But, even if that weren't true, is domestic violence really something to be supported, no matter what your reason be?

It's not 'western influence' but rather such a blatant disregard for a woman's opinion that is ruining our culture today.

And birthing a much more toxic culture where disrespecting women is commonplace and hitting them a thing to be enjoyed and celebrated. No wonder the rise in cases of domestic violence during lockdown!

Let's be clear, if supporting domestic violence is the hill you wage your battles from, you've already lost the war. But this isn't even about which side is correct or even winning.

Rather, it's about the disgusting depths trolls can stoop to. It's about how usual has trolling become on social media, that it no longer shocks or angers us.

And in most of the cases, no matter the incident, women become the subject of vicious and incessant trolling (as rape threats, threats of assault, etc.) online. Sometimes, for merely existing on social media.

तुम इन में लटक kyu नी जाती — समीर माहेश्वरी🚩 (@SameerM_) February 2, 2021

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

Kya karen? Khula chod de in LW/Khalistani/Mullon ko? Aur desh ko nast karte hue dekhe? — Srisms☘️ (@srimacha) February 3, 2021

Hey tweeps!Don’t care about the targeted abuse because there’s a lot of unemployment in the country rn,if someone needs to work for ₹10 per tweet,I don’t judge them.But RAPE AND MURDER threats?Come on @TwitterIndia @Twitter pic.twitter.com/1AS8wlUPWg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 9, 2018

No wonder then that today, something as heinous as domestic violence, has become just another tool trolls can use to attack women online.

More than anything else though, this behavior can simply not be ignored.

While Twitter 'withheld' certain accounts in India in the recent past, no such action was taken against any of the troll accounts that viciously attacked and encouraged abuse on Rihanna.

The very fact that something like this happened in the first place is vile, disgusting, hateful, but most of all, genuinely threatening.

It's frightening that something as vicious and rampant as domestic violence is not only being 'understood', but even celebrated - simply because it's directed at a person whose views you don't agree with.

If this is the state of affairs in 2021, then the future paints a disheartening picture indeed.