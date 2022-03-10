"In a world where you can be anything, be kind," as the saying goes. But upholding that compassion in difficult times, when it is really needed, becomes more challenging.

This couple, on the other hand, who has been assisting refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border, has shown a different degree of courage.

Kanwar Singh and Jass, a Sikh couple, have decided to volunteer for the Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH) organization's relief programmes. They have been transporting several groups of individuals to airports and train stations in war-torn Ukraine. Aside from that, they've been delivering medical supplies to hospitals in Kyiv from the border.

Recently, in a tweet, Singh revealed how they've offered to help civilians affected by the armed conflict.

I’m at the Ukraine/Poland border transporting refugees to airports and trains stations for their onward travel. Me and the Mrs are also supplying much needed medical aid that’s going straight to the hospital in Kiev organised by @PAH_org #Evacuation #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/UCGCe1cQX9 — Kanwar Singh (@beardedhippy) March 7, 2022

And they have been receiving love and praises from all around the world for it.

A true humanitarian, much love from Poland! — DefensorFidei (@DefensorFideiPL) March 7, 2022

Amazing. Brilliant work. Well done. — stylishfella (@stylishfella) March 7, 2022

You guys are awesome!! Lots of love from Holland! — LifeInRotterdam (@LifeInRotterdam) March 7, 2022

In fact, they also took to Instagram to share a series of screenshots to explain how both of them carry the work.

This couple's gesture of kindness, like those of many others who have volunteered to assist civilians, gives Ukrainians and the rest of the world hope.