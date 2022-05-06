Discrimination has become so common in day-to-day life that we overlook it even when it occurs right in front of our eyes. Most of us didn't realize that discrimination invaded our own house when a house help was offered a different glass to sip water from.

In yet another episode of classism mirrored officially in public places, we have an apparently posh society in Pune that has a note pasted right on the lift that critically discriminates against humans.

Segregating humans comes naturally to Indians.

From one of the biggest, most posh societies of Pune

A Twitter user named @sandeep PT shared a photo of notice outside a lift that clearly demonstrates how there's no iota of shame in people who openly flaunt their classist views.

This tweet has caused quite a stir on Twitter, and it is justified.

Have observed such signages at many places/societies. https://t.co/uJaSSwxgbQ — Santosh George (Freedom of Thought) (@Th0ppil) May 6, 2022

Sir this happens in every posh building in Mumbai, even in not so posh areas in buildings which has 2 lifts. https://t.co/DWF5n33KYD — Vebang (@argonaut30) May 6, 2022

So many people in the comments defending this discrimination with all kinds of stupid scenario. This country is so fucking backward https://t.co/tqxCtJQo5Y — 🐈‍⬛ (@spacepunkdotorg) May 5, 2022

They should be ashamed. What's the point of all the education of this is what they want to do? https://t.co/z92VxN3MVx — Anand Acharya (@ElasAnand) May 5, 2022

its less about the so-called maintenance, its more about the "mental comfort" of the orthodox residents/rule-makers, who feel uncomfortable cuz a service worker is in the same cubicle as them for like 20 seconds. and its cultivated at such an early age. https://t.co/0KftRBVSzx — guncle sam (@faguettipasta) May 5, 2022

A society where NOBLE EDUCATED SAVAGE lavish off their stupidity by preaching EQUALITY and selling CHARITY. Masked Identities of Draconian Gentry class. https://t.co/dR7Erj2zKn — Ravishankar (@Ravishankar4771) May 5, 2022

Tum saalaa gareeb log ... Amaaraa lifts gaandaa karegaa ... #education reforms the need of the hour https://t.co/K1bJb2mItk — Omi (@OmiiiZing) May 5, 2022

India in the 21st century! https://t.co/gQysL7vUSR — sameena siddiqui (@sameenasiddiq13) May 5, 2022

Racism is deeply entrenched in the Indian elites psyche. These same people then emigrate to Western countries and scream racism when things don't go their way. https://t.co/8xdmABAp12 — NRam (@NRamac76) May 5, 2022

They said it's 2022 and our society is free from the clutches of discrimination. *Slow claps*