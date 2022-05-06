Discrimination has become so common in day-to-day life that we overlook it even when it occurs right in front of our eyes. Most of us didn't realize that discrimination invaded our own house when a house help was offered a different glass to sip water from.
In yet another episode of classism mirrored officially in public places, we have an apparently posh society in Pune that has a note pasted right on the lift that critically discriminates against humans.
A Twitter user named @sandeep PT shared a photo of notice outside a lift that clearly demonstrates how there's no iota of shame in people who openly flaunt their classist views.
This tweet has caused quite a stir on Twitter, and it is justified.
They said it's 2022 and our society is free from the clutches of discrimination. *Slow claps*