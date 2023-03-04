Recently, I came across a video on Twitter captioned, “we need to ban podcasts I’m so serious.” The video was of a dude talking about how guys don’t like to hang out with girls, they only want to sleep with them. Yep, a random dude with access to a microphone. But this was not the only instance and he was not the only dude who says shit like this.

There are plenty of instances where people have said the weirdest things on podcasts, let’s have a look at some of them. It gets worse with every point, so good luck.

1. “If you don’t own a lambo in your 20s, you need to have a serious chat with yourself”

2. Girls don’t have hobbies

3. If women wear makeup, it’s a red flag

4. The least feminine thing you can do as a woman is to not cook or bake

5. A man has to resist earth with gravity when he lifts weights, a woman apparently doesn’t

6. The more a woman gets pregnant the more her value declines

7. Someone’s gonna give a shit about women’s existence even when they are 5 years old because they want to f*ck them

8. Men can impregnate as many women as they want, a woman can get pregnant by only one man

9. “Women are not built to handle masculine problems. Being vulnerable with a woman is the worst advice the modern-day women give to men.”

10. “Women are happier serving a man than they are in having a f*cking career and some garbage, ‘oh I have thoughts, and opinions and a job. Women should shut the f*ck up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet, make coffee”

As Chad Chad says, “Just because you have thoughts sometimes, doesn’t mean we need to hear them.” Writing this article has made me furious and I have had enough internet for the entire weekend. So, adios!