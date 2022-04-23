So, it is one of those days when social media feels supremely suffocating. Sometimes, certain opinions are so unnecessarily nasty that it doesn't even get your rage flaring anymore, instead, you start praying for the person who holds the opinion to, you know, have a life.

Recently, a Twitter user woke up one day and decided to scrutinise the pictures of no one else but Alia Bhatt on her wedding day. Next, the user tossed cheap remarks and a slew of filthy opinions on Twitter.

Since I targeted him, it’s only fair that I target her too bc sis was out here smiling like a HORSE. Who told her to stop using her retainers? pic.twitter.com/XSiQ2ullZh — theyshe girl (@WastedHoe) April 15, 2022

It's not even about the obsession with celebrities this time. It's about how much hatred a person can hold within themselves to mock something as harmless as a bride's smile on her wedding day.

It doesn't end here, though. The user went a step further and made some sickening comments on a wholesome picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt.

Since I targeted them and neetu, it’s only fair that I target the father in law too bc what in the PAA hell is this pic.twitter.com/C0eAMQhyaR — theyshe girl (@WastedHoe) April 16, 2022

Imagine the level of joblessness that enables people to hurl trash at a family that has no f*cks to offer in the first place.

This is a textbook example of how cruel the world can be at times, and Twitter is appalled.

I send nothing but prayers on your way. It's sickening where we have come to, where to put others down is the only aim why you wake up and breath. Get a life, get a job. This triggers insecurity. God bless you with a little compassion 🙏 https://t.co/7sOgrN0eML — Bhavya Dholakiya (@BhavyaDholakiy1) April 23, 2022

Tooooo bad..i feel Pity for u. Seek help and get well soon.. https://t.co/Gzb15p6Uux — Deepa🦋 (@DeepaTwitz) April 23, 2022

"I put other women down on their special day ooh I'm so quriky bcos I said the opposite thing and that entails for peak edgelord humor" https://t.co/IrD7FI5PcH pic.twitter.com/B0vbxNVb1V — nikitha (@nikithaminaj) April 23, 2022

I hate mean girl culture

Yall don't look cool, just miserable https://t.co/zmFvIQSgp6 — Bunni 🎐 (@Bunnittt) April 22, 2022

Wow as someone who's been forever insecure of her smile and teeth, this really hit home. Thanks internet user for reminding how people can be absolutely shitty to remark on something as pure as someone's smile. Fuck you https://t.co/Fz72nLsVeG — Anna Sorrowkina (@gossamergown) April 22, 2022

since u targeted them and are clearly jobless its only fair u get a life </3 https://t.co/0nvmvGT81u — 🇨🇳 (@jwslat) April 22, 2022

LET PEOPLE BE HAPPY IN PEACE god imagine being so pathetic that you are literally finding out faults in someone’s smile????? https://t.co/uN8Y6fLDPy — mahek stressed era (@throw1ngup) April 22, 2022

Imagine being this bitter in life https://t.co/Kq8cs26Jno — r (@meinhokaun) April 22, 2022

People like you are the reason why so many people have insecurities of smiling or taking photos. You suck. https://t.co/vxJMQTdYtk — Lavender Rice 🌺 (@Samyukhtha_) April 22, 2022

These callous instances are concerning because, in a society where people are already battling to accept and love themselves as they are, the existence of people whose sole motive is to make them feel even more insecure is really jarring.

Seek help, you.