So, it is one of those days when social media feels supremely suffocating. Sometimes, certain opinions are so unnecessarily nasty that it doesn't even get your rage flaring anymore, instead, you start praying for the person who holds the opinion to, you know, have a life.

Recently, a Twitter user woke up one day and decided to scrutinise the pictures of no one else but Alia Bhatt on her wedding day. Next, the user tossed cheap remarks and a slew of filthy opinions on Twitter.

It's not even about the obsession with celebrities this time. It's about how much hatred a person can hold within themselves to mock something as harmless as a bride's smile on her wedding day.

It doesn't end here, though. The user went a step further and made some sickening comments on a wholesome picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt.

Imagine the level of joblessness that enables people to hurl trash at a family that has no f*cks to offer in the first place. 

This is a textbook example of how cruel the world can be at times, and Twitter is appalled.

These callous instances are concerning because, in a society where people are already battling to accept and love themselves as they are, the existence of people whose sole motive is to make them feel even more insecure is really jarring.

Seek help, you. 