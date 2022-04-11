This Twitter user divulged some psychological hacks we can all employ to master everyday life, and I must say, you should take some notes:
14 Psychology Hacks You Should Know To Control Any Situation.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
- Thread -
1. When someone answers your questions partially. Wait. Don't interrupt.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
Chances are high that they will complete the answer when you say nothing
2. When you want to get something from someone, frame it as an offer/opportunity instead of a request.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
Anyone will be ready to accept an offer/opportunity.
3. When you meet people, notice their eye color while you smile at them.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
Don't mention anything about it. It's a good way to make sure that you really look them in the eyes.
4. A person's name is the sweetest sound in the world to that person.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
To make a person feel very special, remember and repeat their name.
5. Have zero expectations when you are first trying something new, it prevents disappointment.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
6. To judge a person's character, notice the way they treat people - who can't do anything for them.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
7. After you state your position in a negotiation.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
Wait for a while. If you continue to speak, you are not speaking in your favor.
8. Chewing gum while doing nerve-racking things calm your brain.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
It somehow gets your brain to calm down.
9. When you are learning something, teach someone about it.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
You will remember it easily and explore more in the process of teaching.
10. Most people's favorite subject to talk about is themselves.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
If you don't know what to talk about, or have awkward silence, just ask them questions.
11. Emotional expression causes emotion.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
If you force yourself to smile, your mood will actually improve.
12. Stand up straight. It makes you look more confident and you will actually feel more confident.— UpSkillYourLife (@UpSkillYourLife) April 8, 2022
