When it comes to our country's police force, it seems as though Mumbai police is one of the coolest. From their witty tweets to the kind of work they've been doing. One very recent example of this is how sub-inspector Jayprakash Suryawanshi from the Bandra police station brightened up an 83-year-old woman's birthday.

Delivering cake & happiness



Realising it's Martina Pereira's 83rd Birthday but she’s admitted at the hospital after a fall at home, PSI Jayprakash Suryavanshi, Bandra PStn surprised her with a cake on her hospital bed. We wish Ms Pereira a speedy recovery #MumbaiPoliceForAll pic.twitter.com/PtvvTGKFf9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 1, 2022

Unfortunately, 83 Y/O Martina Pereira slipped on a wet kitchen floor and lay there for eight hours. She was far too weak to help herself. Only when the security guard noticed that her lunch tiffin was left uncollected from the doorstep, did she receive any help. The watchman told her neighbors and ultimately, they unlocked the door to Pereira's house and called the police.

She was swiftly taken to Holy Family hospital in Bandra. Though the doctors said she had suffered a fracture, Martina was safe. All thanks to assistant inspector Pallavi Kulkarni who had rushed to get the 83 Y/O to the hospital. What's even more heartwarming is how sub-inspector Jayprakash Suryawanshi found out that it was Pereira's birthday and brought her a cake in the hospital! Twitter user and Scroll Editor Naresh Fernandes also shared the story on Twitter.

An elderly neighbour living alone had a fall on Sunday. Bandra Police were exemplary in helping her to hospital. Inspector Suryavanshi paid close attention taking her statement. On Monday, having noted it was her birthday, he went to hospital with a cake. Well done, @MumbaiPolice — naresh fernandes (@tajmahalfoxtrot) January 31, 2022

This is how some people have responded to the super sweet gesture by the sub-inspector.

