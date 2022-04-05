And now, another cop is being hailed as a hero for saving a child from a riot-hit Karauli.
On April 2, violence erupted after alleged stone-pelting on a motorcycle rally, taken out as part of a religious procession in Rajasthan's Karauli district. The burning further escalated, resulting in several shops and a bike being burnt.
In the midst of such chaos, police constable Netresh Sharma risked his own life to save a child. The 31-year-old cop took the child from two women, who were trapped amid the clashes, and ran through the blazing fire to save the child.
एक मां को साथ लिए, सीने से मासूम को चिपकाए दौड़ते खाकी के कदम।#RajasthanPolice के कांस्टेबल नेत्रेश शर्मा के जज्बे को सलाम।— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) April 3, 2022
करौली उपद्रव के बीच आमजन की सुरक्षा पुख्ता करने में जुटी पुलिस। @RajCMO @DIPRRajasthan @KarauliPolice pic.twitter.com/XtYcYWgZWs
In a conversation with NDTV, the police constable revealed how he saw and took the child in his arms and ran out of the burning house.
I suddenly saw a house in the middle of two shops that were burning with two-three women trapped inside. One of them had a child in her arms. As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house. The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me. The women followed me and then I handed the child back to them. In fact, I didn't even knew if the child was a boy or a girl.
Sukirti Madhav Mishra, Shamli SSP, took to her social media handle and posted a picture of the cop.
"तम में प्रकाश हूँ,— Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) April 4, 2022
कठिन वक़्त की आस हूँ।"
So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is in deed worth a thousand words.. pic.twitter.com/U2DMRE3EpR
Needless to mention, netizens are saluting the brave constable and this is what they had to say:
Respect ✊ for constable Netresh Sharma of @PoliceRajasthan who saved a precious life. @INCRajasthan Govt has failed completely to maintain law and order in the state. #Karoli #netreshsharma pic.twitter.com/9fhuLK1kV1— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 4, 2022
If courage has a face...— निधि त्रिपाठी நிதி திரிபாதி (@nidhitripathi92) April 4, 2022
Salute to Netresh Sharma Ji pic.twitter.com/YgfbZneXxM
Real life heroes are those who selflessly serve humanity in the most daunting situations too!— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) April 4, 2022
Rajasthan Police Constable #NetreshSharma Ji is one such hero who saved the life of a small child from a violent mob.
Salute! pic.twitter.com/NCBtR1APkB
Love, compassion, humanity are such a powerfully beautiful thing. And people waste the only life they have hating others. Choose love. #NetreshSharma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C69UUGNyE4— Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) April 5, 2022
Duty before all else - truly inspiring picture and salute to Constable #NetreshSharma !#rajasthancrime pic.twitter.com/nEmmoumq27— Mahantesh Kavatagimath (@MKavatagimath) April 5, 2022
Salute to BRAVEHEART 🇮🇳— बलवंत सिंह चौहान (@Balwantschauhan) April 5, 2022
common thinking of masses is that a police personnel is corrupt , he misuse his power , he can't help others , people have assumed a police person as a villain but the truth is that they are ' HERO ' A REAL HERO AND OUR SAVIOUR#NetreshSharma pic.twitter.com/KhyTpe2FyT
Humanity exists in humans across all religions.https://t.co/zADHzfsxxp— Riaz Ahmad Mir (@RiazAhmadMir) April 5, 2022
Humanity wins… https://t.co/4rzYhfBPmk— Nazakat Dahani 🇵🇰 ( PMS ) (@NazakatBaloch13) April 4, 2022
Dear @HMOIndia @PMOIndia This brave man deserves a police medal and due recognition. https://t.co/BORbRwhidx— ravi रवि ರವಿ 🇮🇳 |✌🏼💉 😷 | (@RaviLearner) April 4, 2022
Taking a mother along, running khaki steps sticking the innocent to the chest.— Edison Plato. M (@epawitter1) April 4, 2022
Salute to the spirit of constable Netresh Sharma of #RajasthanPolice .
In the midst of the Karauli riot, the police engaged in strengthening the security of the general public. https://t.co/lgoZM8IqQY
We salute you!