With the danger lingering around them all the time, there's no doubt that the life of a cop isn't easy. Last month, a government railway police personnel saved an 18-year-old teenager, who tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train in Maharashtra's Thane district.

And now, another cop is being hailed as a hero for saving a child from a riot-hit Karauli.

On April 2, violence erupted after alleged stone-pelting on a motorcycle rally, taken out as part of a religious procession in Rajasthan's Karauli district. The burning further escalated, resulting in several shops and a bike being burnt. 

In the midst of such chaos, police constable Netresh Sharma risked his own life to save a child. The 31-year-old cop took the child from two women, who were trapped amid the clashes, and ran through the blazing fire to save the child.

In a conversation with NDTV, the police constable revealed how he saw and took the child in his arms and ran out of the burning house.

I suddenly saw a house in the middle of two shops that were burning with two-three women trapped inside. One of them had a child in her arms. As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house. The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me. The women followed me and then I handed the child back to them. In fact, I didn't even knew if the child was a boy or a girl.
Sukirti Madhav Mishra, Shamli SSP, took to her social media handle and posted a picture of the cop.

Needless to mention, netizens are saluting the brave constable and this is what they had to say:

