Twitter's not always about 'What's happening?' It's also about what happened. We're all bubbling with stories and experiences. We also love sharing them. Once in a blue moon, twitter threads about people sharing their stories go viral. And we realize that although such threads recount different stories, they connect us all on a deeper, human level.

One such thread went viral recently where people connected over 'physical pain.'

What is the worst physical pain you've experienced? — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) June 29, 2022

The thread blew up on twitter, and people shared their experiences.

My Colin ruptured and I filled up with peritonitis. I didn't know you could have that kind of pain and live. — Mikey🇺🇸 (@Fuzzybear_53) June 29, 2022

Infected episiotomy stitches I had to bounce on while driving son to school on bumpy dirt road. Same sadistic infertility Dr delivered 1 side naturally & hit me in head with a pencil in my Sarasota Memorial Hospital bed for asking questions in '79. I was nurse there 30 yrs later. — Linda Chapman (@LindaCh97928823) June 29, 2022

Migraine.



A 2018 quantitative opinion survey showed folks who experienced migraines and childbirth ranked migraine pain higher than childbirth, and higher than kidney stones and broken bones.



Is not “just a headache.” — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) June 30, 2022

And several other painful experiences. But I'll still say a broken heart hurts the most. 100% — The Storyteller (@Odyne_LaFee) June 30, 2022

It's between the time a hot iron dropped on the top of my skull, the time my shin was nearly snapped by a flying kung fu buddy or when leather was broken on my back. https://t.co/1eimrbjztH pic.twitter.com/wBVhgbE1cN — The Tao of the Pandalorian (@KowMark) June 30, 2022

Natural childbirth, followed closely by an ulcer, kidney and gallstones all at one time. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 1, 2022

I had a bad spinal tap as a teen at the hospital while very sick and it resulted in a "spinal headache". It was the most miserable pain I’ve ever experienced. https://t.co/zA79B4vRep — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 30, 2022

No insurance. No hip joint due to degenerative joint disease. 6 years of acute pain until Obamacare. Within 3 weeks of getting coverage, I got my hip replacement. Blessings on Dr. John Garcia in Santa Fe. Forever grateful for my life back pain free. — Renee (@afarmand2dogs) June 30, 2022

I dropped some freshly microwaved lasagna and tried to catch it between the counter and my hip. 3rd degree burn 😭 https://t.co/3UpU3ExVb1 — RB (@THE40OUNCE) July 2, 2022

All of this makes me think that we're all so much stronger than our idea of us.

Vacuum assisted birth. Thank God I got the epidural because I probably would have lost it without it. https://t.co/xL2XzypEb9 — Taylor (@tayraebr) July 2, 2022

This sounds so brutal.

... but it wouldn't go in. I was allergic to the latex catheter. Over 7 weeks my urethra had blistered. Too swollen to allow wee out. No time to prep for surgery cos my bladder was about to tear, so 2 oral morphine and 4 nurses held me down while a Dr forced a glass catheter in. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 1, 2022

Lung surgery with no anesthesia. Surgeon had to cut through my chest, stick a tube in through ribs and needed me awake bc she was going in blind. Just a monitor and I needed to reinflate my lung. Had a cycling accident, punctured a lung and they did surgery in the ER. Crazy! — Claire Ortiz (@clairityortiz) June 30, 2022

A root canal with no sedation. A dentist I went to didn’t properly numb my tooth (numbed the wrong side) and performed a whole root canal. It felt like someone holding a white hot iron to the side of my face for about 10 minutes straight. I had to be held down. — Blake Knight (@hrhblakeknight) June 30, 2022

I was blown up in boat explosion and burned on 70% of my body. The greatest pain was the daily recovery ritual of hot whirlpool baths to remove the dead skin and the sulfur based cream they put on 2 times a day for 5 weeks. — Marty Coleman (@TheNapkinDad) June 30, 2022

The death of my daughter. Hurt a million times more than the pain of her birth.If you think the death of a child doesn’t cause physical pain, you’re very fortunate. You’ve never lost a child. If you had, you’d know it’s the most excruciating physical pain of your life. — bullfish💔💔💔 (@bullfish777) June 30, 2022

Having my knee dislocated last year. I was attacked and I went one way and my knee went the other way. There are many people on this thread that have endured unimaginable pain. I hope you are healing. https://t.co/M3scKOKVk3 — Indigenous Voices Matter🪶🇨🇦🧡🇺🇸💙🇺🇦💛 (@Voic6Indigenous) June 30, 2022

I was in labor, anesthesiologist was not on duty, I had a fever of 102, baby was in fetal distress. They poured Pitocin into my veins to induce labor and I had the a very violent labor. Doc gave me full episiotomy, and stitched back up.

No drugs. — Zingamomma-OfJason🎶☮️🌻🇺🇸🎶 (@tubawidow) June 30, 2022

The swine flu. I literally do not remember 3 days of my life because i was so sick and barely conscious. I’ve broken bones and i’d rather that again instead of the body pains i felt during that flu. https://t.co/UoYWjlGZak — Mateo from Queens (@matt_abstract_) June 30, 2022

I am literally in goosebumps as I write this. People have gone through some real scary sh*t and came out of it to share their stories. What's this miracle called the human body? You know, we're the real OGs. We should credit ourselves for it.

What's the worst kind of physical pain you've experienced?