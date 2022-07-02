Twitter's not always about 'What's happening?' It's also about what happened. We're all bubbling with stories and experiences. We also love sharing them. Once in a blue moon, twitter threads about people sharing their stories go viral. And we realize that although such threads recount different stories, they connect us all on a deeper, human level.
One such thread went viral recently where people connected over 'physical pain.'
What is the worst physical pain you've experienced?— Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) June 29, 2022
The thread blew up on twitter, and people shared their experiences.
Infected episiotomy stitches I had to bounce on while driving son to school on bumpy dirt road. Same sadistic infertility Dr delivered 1 side naturally & hit me in head with a pencil in my Sarasota Memorial Hospital bed for asking questions in '79. I was nurse there 30 yrs later.— Linda Chapman (@LindaCh97928823) June 29, 2022
Migraine.— Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) June 30, 2022
A 2018 quantitative opinion survey showed folks who experienced migraines and childbirth ranked migraine pain higher than childbirth, and higher than kidney stones and broken bones.
Is not “just a headache.”
It's between the time a hot iron dropped on the top of my skull, the time my shin was nearly snapped by a flying kung fu buddy or when leather was broken on my back. https://t.co/1eimrbjztH pic.twitter.com/wBVhgbE1cN— The Tao of the Pandalorian (@KowMark) June 30, 2022
Natural childbirth, followed closely by an ulcer, kidney and gallstones all at one time.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 1, 2022
I had a bad spinal tap as a teen at the hospital while very sick and it resulted in a "spinal headache". It was the most miserable pain I’ve ever experienced. https://t.co/zA79B4vRep— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 30, 2022
No insurance. No hip joint due to degenerative joint disease. 6 years of acute pain until Obamacare. Within 3 weeks of getting coverage, I got my hip replacement. Blessings on Dr. John Garcia in Santa Fe. Forever grateful for my life back pain free.— Renee (@afarmand2dogs) June 30, 2022
I dropped some freshly microwaved lasagna and tried to catch it between the counter and my hip. 3rd degree burn 😭 https://t.co/3UpU3ExVb1— RB (@THE40OUNCE) July 2, 2022
All of this makes me think that we're all so much stronger than our idea of us.
Vacuum assisted birth. Thank God I got the epidural because I probably would have lost it without it. https://t.co/xL2XzypEb9— Taylor (@tayraebr) July 2, 2022
This sounds so brutal.
... but it wouldn't go in. I was allergic to the latex catheter. Over 7 weeks my urethra had blistered. Too swollen to allow wee out. No time to prep for surgery cos my bladder was about to tear, so 2 oral morphine and 4 nurses held me down while a Dr forced a glass catheter in.— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 1, 2022
Lung surgery with no anesthesia. Surgeon had to cut through my chest, stick a tube in through ribs and needed me awake bc she was going in blind. Just a monitor and I needed to reinflate my lung. Had a cycling accident, punctured a lung and they did surgery in the ER. Crazy!— Claire Ortiz (@clairityortiz) June 30, 2022
A root canal with no sedation. A dentist I went to didn’t properly numb my tooth (numbed the wrong side) and performed a whole root canal. It felt like someone holding a white hot iron to the side of my face for about 10 minutes straight. I had to be held down.— Blake Knight (@hrhblakeknight) June 30, 2022
I was blown up in boat explosion and burned on 70% of my body. The greatest pain was the daily recovery ritual of hot whirlpool baths to remove the dead skin and the sulfur based cream they put on 2 times a day for 5 weeks.— Marty Coleman (@TheNapkinDad) June 30, 2022
The death of my daughter. Hurt a million times more than the pain of her birth.If you think the death of a child doesn’t cause physical pain, you’re very fortunate. You’ve never lost a child. If you had, you’d know it’s the most excruciating physical pain of your life.— bullfish💔💔💔 (@bullfish777) June 30, 2022
Having my knee dislocated last year. I was attacked and I went one way and my knee went the other way. There are many people on this thread that have endured unimaginable pain. I hope you are healing. https://t.co/M3scKOKVk3— Indigenous Voices Matter🪶🇨🇦🧡🇺🇸💙🇺🇦💛 (@Voic6Indigenous) June 30, 2022
I was in labor, anesthesiologist was not on duty, I had a fever of 102, baby was in fetal distress. They poured Pitocin into my veins to induce labor and I had the a very violent labor. Doc gave me full episiotomy, and stitched back up.— Zingamomma-OfJason🎶☮️🌻🇺🇸🎶 (@tubawidow) June 30, 2022
No drugs.
I am literally in goosebumps as I write this. People have gone through some real scary sh*t and came out of it to share their stories. What's this miracle called the human body? You know, we're the real OGs. We should credit ourselves for it.