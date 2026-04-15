The United States has ramped up its confrontation with Iran significantly since the day after halting Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade by the United States began at approximately 10 AM on Monday, EDT, and has immediately generated fears about the potential for retaliation, possible disruptions in global crude oil supplies, renewed inflationary pressures, and a potential larger geopolitical crisis, including with China and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The blockade was initiated following the collapse of peace negotiations with Iran in Islamabad, which were designed to finalize a more extensive settlement that would include a combination of the three countries: the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Pakistan, working together as mediators.

According to the information available, the biggest obstacle was Iran’s refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions.

Accordingly, President Donald Trump has previously indicated that the United States’ objective with the blockade is to force Iran into abandoning its quest for nuclear weapons so that it will return to the negotiation table. However, the blockade of Iranian ports by the United States may destabilize the existing ceasefire and create a financial crisis of at least regional impact, and potentially much broader.

The Strait of Hormuz is an example of a narrow maritime choke point that serves as the primary maritime transportation corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Approximately 20% of the total volume of the world’s crude oil, liquid natural gas (LNG), fertilizer, and commercial containers move through the Strait of Hormuz and any meaningful disruption of shipping in this critical maritime corridor would have a direct impact on the global economy.

Iran has since publicly condemned the recent actions of the United States as excessive, with Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gholamali Khoshroo, referring to the United States’ blockade of Iranian maritime shipping as being a “grave violation” of its national sovereignty.

Iran warned that if ships are not allowed to move in and out of Iranian ports, “no Gulf ports will be safe.” Iran has said that the U.S. has engaged in illegal, “piracy” activity.

The Iranian blockade is also seen as a message to the Chinese, who remain the largest purchasers of Iranian crude oil. At this time, crews and vessels working on behalf of companies linked to China were still reportedly being permitted to move within the Strait of Hormuz, despite the increased anxieties. There is no information on whether such vessels were required to pay a toll to Iran in order to cross.

The Chinese government condemned the latest U.S. sanctions and stated that they would undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement and create additional risks for vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Guo Jiakun of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said; “China believes that only by achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ending the war can we fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation in the strait.”

He went on to say that “China urges all parties to abide by the ceasefire arrangements, focus on the general direction of dialogue and peace talks, take practical actions to promote the easing of the regional situation, and restore normal traffic in the strait as soon as possible.”

Separately, China has denied that it is providing additional air defense equipment to Iran, calling those reports; “completely fabricated.”

As trade pressures between the US and China increase, Donald Trump has stated that he may impose tariffs of up to 50% on goods exported from China if the country provides military assistance to Iran.

In response, Guo said, “If the US insists on using this as an excuse to impose additional tariffs on China, China will definitely take resolute countermeasures.”

The meaning of the above two statements suggests that there could be large economic hostilities between the US and China, based on the possible outcome of the conflict in Iran which could lead to conflict, oil supply issues and world trade within a single unpredictable scenario.

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that according to him; Iran is conducting “economic terrorism” by creating problems for shipping to and from the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen vessels attacked or threatened with attack since last month.

According to Vance’s comments to Fox News, the United States can play the same game as the Iranian leadership and “If the Iranians are going to try to engage in economic terrorism, we’re going to abide by the simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out, either.”

The White House has reportedly provided the US press with information revealing that over twenty vessels carrying cargo on behalf of other countries transited the Strait of Hormuz since the Iranian blockade began. This means that some shipping will still continue normally as long as those ships are under similar protection from the US Navy.

However, maritime experts are questioning the accuracy of those recent reports. Kpler, a private company that monitors shipping, said that “traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below typical levels” and there were only six vessels that crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, which was the first day that the Iranian blockade took place.

Salvatore Mercogliano, a professor of maritime history, said:

“The Trump Administration talks a lot about ships coming through the Strait but there is no indication yet.”

According to Kpler, the operational environment continues to be highly challenging for ship operators due to uncertainty and risk. As a result, the current environment continues to offer very little opportunity for the recovery of shipping service levels.

While the ability to provide naval protection for selected vessels can potentially provide a source of confidence for ship operators, many of those ship operators may not wish to enter the region and place their vessels at risk due to the potential for missile strikes, drone attacks, physical seizure by the US or Iranian governments, and rapidly tantalising insurance costs.

Hapag-Lloyd, a German shipping company, has indicated that they do not believe it is safe to begin operating through the Strait of Hormuz for the time being, due to the overall current security environment.

The economic consequences of this situation will be enormous as Iran exported an estimated average of 1.84 million barrels per day of oil in March 2025, prior to the onset of the war. Without those 1.84 million barrels per day entering the world oil markets, and assuming that the volume of oil produced by the Gulf Cooperation continues to decline due to the war, it is likely that the price of oil will go up.

Higher fuel prices will necessarily result in higher prices for diesel and gasoline, higher costs associated with transporting goods via shipping, continued pressure on inflation, and significant disruption to supply chains throughout the world, particularly when some of those countries are located far from the current war zone.

The situation between the United States and Iran that began as a diplomatic failure may soon develop into a shipping crisis, an oil crisis, a regional security emergency, and possibly a new theatre of the US-China competition. Everything at this point rests on whether or not diplomacy can resume and the ceasefire remains in effect for the Strait of Hormuz.