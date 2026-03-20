The coin symbolizes America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, and yeah, it has Trump’s face on it.

The U.S. Commission on Fine Arts, whose members were predominantly nominated by Trump, reached a unanimous decision to approve the design of the commemorative coin.

YAY, we guess.

Now that the Commission’s vote has granted official approval to the design of the 24-karat gold coin, the U.S. Mint is able to produce this new piece of art, we wanna say? Although the coin will be available for sale, its denomination, dimensions, and total number of coins struck are still to be determined by the U.S. Mint.

Supporters of the design include members of the Trump Administration. Treasury Secretary Brandon Beach said as our nation approaches its 250th birthday, there is “no profile more representative” than the current President of the United States. The design raises broader issues regarding the symbolic role of art as it relates to American history and American individualism.

The Controversial Grey Area: Honour President Without Violating Law?

To many, the design raises a major issue regarding a long-standing federal policy; living presidents do not appear on U.S. currency. For more than a century, the placement and representation of living presidents on American coinage has been an important aspect in the nation’s historical legacy and a reflection of America’s resistance to monarchs and empires as authority figures.

Despite the controversy, officials maintain that a commemorative coin does not violate federal law, as the issuing authority for commemorative coins is granted to the U.S. Treasury Secretary to authorize certain coins to be minted under specific guidelines and outside normal production procedures. The separation of powers allows this country to avoid following the spirit and/or the actual words of the legislative branch’s authority.

Only one known similar historical exception exists; In 1926, President Calvin Coolidge appeared with George Washington and had his image minted on a commemorative half dollar. However, this was heavily criticized as well, and is still considered an exception.

Many believe the action is permissible under the letter of the law, but nonetheless severely undermines long-held democratic principles of society. The refusal to allow living persons’ names to appear on currency is not only procedural in nature but also based on the opposition philosophy of personalizing the institution of state power.

Inside the Design

The design adds to the discussion about power, conflict, and symbolism with respect to currency.

And yeah, it is definitely SOMETHING to talk about.

Traditional coins show a leader in profile looking to the right or left. The image of President Trump is facing directly towards the viewer while leaning over with closed fists on a perceived desk.

Yeah, he is staring into your soul, bro and you can’t turn away.

This has historical significance; coins typically depict profile images of leaders symbolically signifying vision, continuity, and future leadership. However, President Trump’s frontal posture suggests a direct combination of confrontation and an implicit choice for acceptance or dissent.

Likewise, the back side of the coin presents the language of conflict. The bald eagle is displayed in flight but in an aggressive posture. In fact, several products from the past have illustrated eagles holding arrows in their talons, but without the traditional olive branch, however, this suggests a transition from peace to strength/conflict.

The coin features the following inscriptions: “Liberty,” “1776-2026”, the national motto “In God We Trust?”, and stars surrounding the design. Taken together, these design elements create a connection to the historical past of America through patriotic imagery, although the center of the coin’s design contradicts that long-standing convention.

Political Messaging and Political Symbol: Currency as a Vehicle

According to numismatic experts (numismatics studies currency), all coins are not simply functional objects but instead, they are significant vehicles to convey messages.

They also contain a condensed version of the ideas associated with the political ideals they represent. For example, Caroline Turco, the curator of Money Museum at the American Numismatic Association states that designers of coins are forced to make the complex concepts of their time visual (through “Reduction, Condensation, and Distillation.”)

Thus, designers must condense the political messages of their era into an image that is easily recognizable by the viewer (the message can then be quickly understood); in this instance, the Trump coin uses the visual representation of an archetype of authority/resolution to convey the intended message of the coin.

Additionally, designers utilize an unambiguous presentation of imagery; namely, a single focused projection of power. Observers feel that the design’s use of power imagery is indicative of a general trend within the area of political branding towards images with strong, direct messages that communicate a political agenda as opposed to its more nuanced and subtle meanings.

Historical Comparisons of Julius Caesar and Modern American Society: A High-Profile Criticism

The Trump coin has been compared to Julius Caesar’s use of his own likeness to represent authority and power as early as 44 B.C., and while the comparison is a stretch, there are parallels to consider. It’s getting interesting!

Caesar’s decision to place his image on Roman coins was viewed as an extreme and controversial extension of power in that time; it transitioned the Roman Republic away from a shared and collective state and placed the focus toward the individual in authority. Most historians connect the rise of Caesar’s image and authority with the decline of the Roman Republic.

As noted by the historian Cassius Dio in his writings, one of the most bold and hmm…self-serving acts performed by Caesar was the placing of his face on the currency of that time. By putting his face on the currency it allowed him to be omnipresent in the daily life of the people who used that currency.

There is no doubt that the Trump coin is 1,000 miles from Caesar’s currency, but critics of the coin express that it brings to mind the ability of the U.S. to transition into a personalized political representation through the symbols we create and distribute.

So yeah, as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the coin was designed to serve as a testament to the country’s democratic longevity and national identity. And it carries the sitting President’s face, and we guess, that’s the new normal?