There are several feelings in the world, but nothing comes close to the warmth of love. From butterflies in the stomach to faster heartbeats, the feeling is unmatched.

In a thread, several people revealed how they knew they were in love and the entire thread is just warm and adorable!

How did you know you were in love? — gaia (@gaialect) June 6, 2023

Let’s take a look at the responses, shall we?

It was the first time I went to list things I liked about them to my friends and none of them had to do with things she did for me or how she made me feel. Just pure appreciation for her existence and the privilege of experiencing it in whatever capacity I was allowed — 🏳️‍⚧️ q u e e r t r o n i c s 🏴‍☠️ (@seahoodie) June 6, 2023

Didn’t feel butterflies— I felt a sense of peace and comfort instead. — briana vachal (@brianavachal) June 7, 2023

I felt like the world was good, and like everything was possible and like I couldn't hide my inner light if I tried, and everything in my life lead up to it and everything good and bad no longer mattered to me I found both peace and love in one person. Then he left. — A. Doyal (@filteredhearts) June 6, 2023

I say this everytime but I feel like I truly know I’m in love when I don’t even care if they end up with me or not. I want what makes them happy even if it’s not me. I want what’s best for them even when it’s not me. — devanye west (@devvyaponte) June 6, 2023

I knew I was going to love him before I actually did. There was a pull. There was a strong intuitive feeling that this is the guy. There was a desire in me to finally put in all the work to heal from my past & be a better me. He did things naturally that were surprising to me… — bhavjot ✨(puv-jo-tuh) (@LightofEmotion) June 6, 2023

I knew I was in love when I drove from Washington State to Alaska to be with them. — cunty aries (@ImTheLastQueen) June 7, 2023

When I fought against all odds to make it work, despite what my family thought was good for me due to cultural reasons and it made me live being despised by them but I didn’t care, all that mattered was that we were happy together but she didn’t go all the way in the end — Smakt from NY 🇪🇬 (@Zomo_CEO) June 7, 2023

When her smile became the sun that lit up my world. — Eldar Israfilli (@EIsrafilli) June 6, 2023

When I'm willing to share/break my peace. If I'm playing videogames or something has my attention. I would like for you to be around me doing your thing. If it's makeup/cooking/reading/homework/art I would like to have those things around mine so your comfortable — lawdhavemercy.kongz.eth (@illest_thriller) June 8, 2023

Caught myself smiling while thinking about him when he wasn’t around. — 𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐆𝐄 ♥︎ (@_LifeAsPaige_) June 6, 2023

When I let her have the last slice of pizza 🍕, I was like damn I really love this woman pic.twitter.com/Anxg5Yxmvu — Matt (@itsmattnow) June 7, 2023

When she showed she could make me happy — Da Biggest 🦍 (@RealAmirHated) June 7, 2023

The first person you think about when you wake up and the last person you think about when you go to sleep. — Macey Jade 🫧 (@maceyswallows) June 7, 2023

When wanted to spend time wit her and not fuck — Da Biggest 🦍 (@RealAmirHated) June 7, 2023

when I added them to my prayers. — Trenean💎 (@t_beendatttt) June 6, 2023

when i realized he was the best part about my day, when the mere thought of him would set me at ease, when the thought of him would keep me pushing forward, when i knew everything would be okay as long as i had him in my life — Abigail♡ (@wonder052) June 6, 2023

When the love songs started to hit again 🥺 — berrynice; (@berrynicexo_) June 6, 2023

That constant urge to talk to them, and, everything they do looks beautiful (only when they do that). My Eyes don't obey my brain and obeys my heart, and, look at them with that blush. They can only make this happen. — $|∆💥 (@dorae0610) June 7, 2023

He feels like home whenever we hug, kiss, talk. It's really easy to fall asleep and I'm extremely comfortable when I'm w/ him. I wanna share big and small things w/ him, always.

1st time he ordered tacos for me and it was exactly how I like them, I said, I'm gonna marry this man — Gabs Miku🌻💖✨ (@GabyValladares) June 7, 2023

When his favourite stuffs become my favourite, when i slowly change my bad habits to become a better person and he is the motivation behind it. When i just want to keep learning about him. When i keep checking on him to make sure he is okay. When i feel like sharing about my days — ASH ✨ (@_auswenik) June 6, 2023

Excuse me, where do I sign up for such kind of love?