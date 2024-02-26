Gone are the days when people used to ‘adjust’ themselves according to their dates. Now, people put their needs and wants first and rightly so. In fact, now we all have certain non-negotiables when it comes to dating, don’t we?

I asked eight individuals about their non-negotiables when it comes to dating and their answers were brutally honest. Read on!

Pexels

1. “It’s basic but respect. I have been in some relationships where I wasn’t respected and of course, they ended on a very bad note. So, for me, respect is a non-negotiable factor when it comes to dating.” -Aayush Sharma

Pexels

2. “For me, it’s sitting back and enjoying the little things. If someone is going to crib and nag about small things all the time, they will ruin the time they currently have. I want my date to small joy in tiny things.” -Radhika Gaur

Pexels

3. “My non-negotiable is that I want my partner to be honest about everything, even if it sucks. I can never date someone dishonest – that just wouldn’t work out.” -Riddhi Joshi

Pexels

4. “I cannot date someone who talks disrespectfully about their exes. They could be wrong but if you are being disrespectful, that just shows who you are.” -Nandini R

ADVERTISEMENT

Pexels

5. “Personal hygiene is a non-negotiable for me. I can’t date a man with bad breath or someone who hasn’t showered in a week. It’s plain gross.” -Nidhi Jain

Pexels

6. “For me, it’s someone who communicates their feelings and thoughts. I don’t want to assume things because I always think of the worst due to my anxiety issues. Let me know what you feel and we will talk it out. It’s a non-negotiable.” -Atul Arora

Pexels

7. “I think that the man needs to be able to manage his finances – that’s a non-negotiable for me. I can’t be with someone who spends all his money in one go, without planning or even thinking about the future. It’s a big no-no for me.” -Aarushi Sharma

Pexels

8. “I cannot date someone who smokes. I left smoking three years back and the craving never ends. I don’t want to go back to that place in my life ever again.” -Harshit Aggarwal

ADVERTISEMENT

Pexels

Take notes, guys!