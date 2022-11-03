Former Miss Argentina, Mariana Varela, and Ex-Miss Puerto Rico, Fabiola Valentina, shared a beautiful video on Instagram, encapsulating their relationship journey along with a wholesome proposal. The video captioned, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨”

The beautiful video features a montage of them travelling, their candlelit marriage proposal and a kiss outside a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

They both met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand representing their respective countries and have been inseparable ever since.

Mariana and Fabiola initially kept their relationship a secret, but after getting married, they shared the happy news with the public.

This lovely video warmed the hearts of people on the internet, garnering over 3.5 million views and over 250K likes. And soon enough, congratulations started pouring in.

The video is a perfect homage to their relationship and showcases the bond they share.