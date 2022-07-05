Paris is known as the City of Love, but closer home Kolkata gives Paris tough competition. Recently, a gay couple from Kolkata pulled out all the stops and showed Love is Love when they got married to each other in a grand Indian wedding ceremony.

Abhishek Ray, a fashion designer, married his partner Cheitan Sharma in a wedding that followed all Hindu rituals - a priest, chanting of vows, and the varmala.





Speaking to the Times of India, Ray said , "people live-in or perform small functions at home when they want to stay together. When we decided to marry, I told Chaitanya to do it in a way that it remains memorable for our friends and family". The wedding involved both their families - a Bengali and a Marwari family. Therefore, the rituals were a mix of both the traditions.

Soon after, pictures from the wedding went viral on social media. And people could not help but gush how adorable the newly weded couple looked.



Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma tie the knot in a same-sex marriage ceremony in Kolkata. My Kolkata. So proud. https://t.co/6yt6lkqd9D — Budhendra Budhu Bhaduri (@BudhuBhaduri) July 4, 2022

Kolkata witnesses the very first gay marriage. Congratulations to Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma. Thank you being the inspiration for many people to love who they want to love.❤️🏳️‍🌈#samelove #Pride — Sampurna (@sampurnaaich) July 4, 2022