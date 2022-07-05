Abhishek Ray, a fashion designer, married his partner Cheitan Sharma in a wedding that followed all Hindu rituals - a priest, chanting of vows, and the varmala.
Soon after, pictures from the wedding went viral on social media. And people could not help but gush how adorable the newly weded couple looked.
The first Gay Wedding in #Kolkata Let us Congratulate Abhishek Ray and Cheitan Sharrma for their Journey of love. #gaymarriage #kolkatawedding #kolkata #cityofjoy #marriageequality #samesexwedding #gaywedding #gayweddings #wedding #marriage #gayweddingkolkata #Lgbt #Gay #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/p1JO3XQvSM— 🅰🅱🅷🅸🅹🅸🆃 🅶🅷🅾🆂🅷🏳🌈 (@abhi_handsome) July 4, 2022
Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma tie the knot in a same-sex marriage ceremony in Kolkata. My Kolkata. So proud. https://t.co/6yt6lkqd9D— Budhendra Budhu Bhaduri (@BudhuBhaduri) July 4, 2022
Kolkata witnesses the very first gay marriage. Congratulations to Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma. Thank you being the inspiration for many people to love who they want to love.❤️🏳️🌈#samelove #Pride— Sampurna (@sampurnaaich) July 4, 2022