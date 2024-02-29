Sometimes, we look back at our old conversations and they make our hearts and eyes well up. It might hurt going through those feelings again, but at times, it also brings bittersweet memories with it.

In this article, eight people shared their last conversations with their exes and they are both, hurtful and heartwarming. Read on.

1. “In our last conversation, we talked about how we wanted different things in life. Even though it ached so fricking much, I knew, at that moment, that I have to let this person go. It hurt and it still does.” -Nidhi K

2. “In the last message, I told my girlfriend of four years that I was coming over to her house. Later, when I reached her home, she was with somebody else. I still read that message and contemplate if I should have called her, instead of texting her.” -Anonymous

3. “The last message he sent was on my birthday. He told me how he had planned the entire day with me and he was excited to ask me something. The same night, he had an accident while coming back from his office. I never got a chance to answer his question.” -PK

4. “She kept asking me if I would ever leave her in our last chat. The next day, she told me that she was getting married in the next two weeks. I still have those messages.” -Rahul A

5. “You deserve better, D.” -DK

6. “Don’t worry, I’ll never forget you. I promise.” -Aarushi S

7. “He cheated on me and said that he was sorry that things had to end this way. It sucked.” -Kavya R

8. “I don’t need a response. I know I fucked it up. I’m sorry. I’ll always love you.” -SS

As someone rightly said, yeh ishq nahin aasaan, bas itna samajh lijye ke ek aag ka dariyaan hai aur doob ke jaana hai.