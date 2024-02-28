There’s a world of difference in life as a child and a full-grown adult with a salaried income. First and foremost, you’re not as dependent on them to fulfil your wants as you once were. You’ve all grown up and become an individual with a distinct set of experiences and opinions that, at times, clash with those of your parents.

living with parents
Then follows the profound realisation about time, that mystical entity we’re always running short of. Some of us who’re close to families seek to make every moment count. A conscious desire to steal moments from the day and create ‘family time’ kicks in, even when you’re living under the same roof while the rest who pay for living with family with their mental peace desperately figure ways to be on their own.

living with parents
You see, there’s no black and white here. Wanting or not wanting to live with parents as adults purely springs from personal experiences and one’s philosophy on life. In this context, a tweet by X user @_onyxbby asking opinions on living with parents went viral recently, and the responses put things into perspective. Take a look –

Emotional attachment to family can be fulfilling, but also feels like a very tangible pressure of wanting to live up to their expectations simultaneously, especially if you live with them. At the end of the day, the decision is personal. What do you choose?