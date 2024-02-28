There’s a world of difference in life as a child and a full-grown adult with a salaried income. First and foremost, you’re not as dependent on them to fulfil your wants as you once were. You’ve all grown up and become an individual with a distinct set of experiences and opinions that, at times, clash with those of your parents.

Then follows the profound realisation about time, that mystical entity we’re always running short of. Some of us who’re close to families seek to make every moment count. A conscious desire to steal moments from the day and create ‘family time’ kicks in, even when you’re living under the same roof while the rest who pay for living with family with their mental peace desperately figure ways to be on their own.

You see, there’s no black and white here. Wanting or not wanting to live with parents as adults purely springs from personal experiences and one’s philosophy on life. In this context, a tweet by X user @_onyxbby asking opinions on living with parents went viral recently, and the responses put things into perspective. Take a look –

They won’t be around forever so enjoyy it while you can.

Oyy! — TheNamana98 (@TheNamana98) February 19, 2024

living in your parent's house is free because you pay with your soul https://t.co/ND4LczlNCS pic.twitter.com/jrAfUGeqMF — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 19, 2024

When everything is falling down, when your life starts to crumble, your parents will always be your safe place https://t.co/I3w3PhLuXc — Bytamaniac (@byta) February 20, 2024

I think there's a difference between being babied by them and living under the same roof.



My wife and I, for the time being are living with my mother but it's such an independent feel. We buy our food, we make our food, we clean up whatever mess we make and the rest. https://t.co/pS1RfFfB0X — ⏳ (@vmxxnCFC) February 19, 2024

Living with your parents is cool until your old enough to have your own mind and value then once they collide with they morals and values you were raised on shit get ugly https://t.co/gAvlbJkf15 — 🃏 (@TNTH4ZO) February 19, 2024

If ur not a shithead to ur parents and vice-versa, live with them as long as possible. The amt of $$ that can be saved is insane https://t.co/dz9MNJ2fvp — The18thPrimarch (@Lvl99otaku) February 19, 2024

A luxury not everyone has. https://t.co/8UoivRr0mH — Shantharam (@shantharam1) February 20, 2024

Mental peace & personal choice is the rent you pay to live free of cost. 🥴 https://t.co/h9T8YDM4qO — Fakhiraaa (@Fakhiraaa_25) February 19, 2024

The most uncomfortable comfortable place to live. https://t.co/EGpSxRb0wU — Cid Kagenou (shadow-sama) (@a_demonist_) February 19, 2024

It will stunt your growth. I lived at home until I was 28 and I very much regret it. Get out there, have your own space and pay your own way. It will also improve your relationship with your parents. https://t.co/iIGTyjIEkK — 𝖑𝖚𝖘𝖍 (@yesyesyeol) February 20, 2024

i can only imagine how annoying it might be to live with your parents as a full blown adult. HOWEVER, i WISH i can still be living with them. having your own room and being able to save money is a small luxury people wish they had. having SUPPORTIVE parents is a bonus https://t.co/B4VL9pqUCE — blue ivy stan account (@shaynareid) February 19, 2024

If you have a healthy relationship (!!!) with them it’s the best thing ever and you should cherish it because you have the rest of your life to be away from them.



The time we have with parents / grandparents is limited and precious. https://t.co/EJUPVe39C0 — Andrea Zapiain (@AndreaZapiain) February 19, 2024

I don't see why there's a stigma, provided you're not just mooching off them and being lazy. Mutually beneficial cohabitation is a perfectly reasonable option, especially in this economy and if you have a healthy relationship with them. https://t.co/Ult8hoPlVg — ⚔️🌙 Neo the Underking 🌙⚔️🍥 (@VirtualAxiom) February 20, 2024

Emotional attachment to family can be fulfilling, but also feels like a very tangible pressure of wanting to live up to their expectations simultaneously, especially if you live with them. At the end of the day, the decision is personal. What do you choose?