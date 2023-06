Let’s be honest, we have all been on terrible dates that scare us each time we think about them. In a thread, people reveal their worst first date experiences and to be honest, some are worse than mine!

Let’s check these responses out, shall we?

he showed up high asf then drank like insane at the concert and i had to take care of him as he kept getting lost or falling down 😩 — amun (@cattattoowhr) May 30, 2023

I went to the date, we literally spent half of the day together and all this time she literally talked about her other situationships she was seeing big time turn off fr — adwait (@ad_waitt) May 30, 2023

He told me he was scamming his roommates for rent — Vikram Dettol (@dehatiwoman) May 30, 2023

the guy kept on talking about his ex and how she left him, man clearly needed therapy 🥰 made up an excuse and left asap — watch the sunset w me (@urh0ee) May 31, 2023

I had the worst experience EVER. This guy who I met for like 5 MINS randomly started moaning my name, I WASN'T EVEN ANYWHERE CLOSE TO HIM OR TOUCHING HIM. He started touching himself and since that day I have been SUPER scared of meeting literally any man through bumble. — 🐨 (@ruuafzaa) May 31, 2023

Went for a movie and she was on her phone the entire time. Didn't talk at all even before the movie or during the interval. I ended up talking to the group of boys next to me towards the end — Manan (@mananshahaha) May 31, 2023

this one date he kept on talking about his work and job and lol even told me about his ctc and deductions and EVERYTHING OH GOD — moonfan (@maahiveee) May 31, 2023

I went on a date with this guy. Seemed fine and all. While talking I took a look at his phone's wallpaper and it was a woman. I asked if she was his mother and he replied (very casually) " no she's my wife"

WHATTT?How tf can someone do this?That was the last time I went on a date — we call it depressoo (@buttonmiryani) May 31, 2023

Met this guy on a dating app, knew he was tall but when my man showed up bro was 6’5” (in a scary way). I gave my hand for a handshake he held my hand and pulled me in for a hug, saved that with a side hug. https://t.co/P2pv8BSGKn — em(pathetic) (@Niksneedsalife) June 1, 2023

grabbed waffles with this guy and he said he has to make a quick detour, he took me to skindeep to get his ear pierced¿ bled all over his shirt, cried while getting the piercing then tried to make a move on me, i rejected so fast and tried ignoring him then he https://t.co/oRfRNVHNEW — Khushi (@khushi218) June 1, 2023

5 mins in, they started talking about their ex. Then they kept going on and on about their ex and how horrible they were. Then they started bashing people who have tattoos and smoke up. Even the food was was horrible where they took me on a date. I'd say…a very difficult hour. https://t.co/p0AQVdSusC — Swarnz 🏳️‍⚧️ (@swarnzmaterial) June 1, 2023

went ice skating with this super cute guy it was all fun until he saw a couple do a spin and insisted we try it too i agreed but we ended up with a broken ankle and a broken wrist https://t.co/WqMykRRnFW — 🐈‍⬛ aza (@ewwnoaza) June 1, 2023

Leaving aside the boring af ones, this one guy kept telling me about the strippers he met in russia, talking nonstop, while we were sitting in his car so i couldn't even just get up and leave and i got late for my class and lost attendance. https://t.co/sRqPnOSjkL — saudade (@clairvoidn) June 1, 2023

Met this guy through bumble last year. He basically described what was nothing short of harassment he inflicted upon the last girl he dated on bumble because she didn’t have sex with him.



And then he expected me to validate his feelings and what a bechara he is. https://t.co/kInAIe2VCB — unawarewolf (@yadudewhatever) June 1, 2023

guy was a narcissist, started telling me about how he & his friends went to a naked beach in spain & it was fun because “har size aur color ke boobs nazar aa rahe thay”, told me that he wasn’t wearing an underwear

We were literally sitting at a coffee place & i was grossed out 🙃 https://t.co/lQLULq7lPX — N. (@itsallbakwass) June 1, 2023

Guy took me to a wierd ass restaurant which had some cottage kinda thing and asked the waiter why there's no door. I freaked out and asked my bff to call. She called me continuously and I told my mom's calling me so have to leave 😭😭😭😭 so fucking worst. I was SCARED https://t.co/syaYQY2aOd — prii⁷ | BTS¹⁰ ♡ (@pritisha__) June 1, 2023

He accidentally unlocked his phone in front of me. He had my photo on his homescreen and I have never seen that picture before. https://t.co/XsNhebJZqB — Sheelu (@sheelu0_0) June 1, 2023

I travelled 75 km to her home town. She came with her mother. https://t.co/KCBnrjAHZx — ⛄🎄Jerxn🥑 (@jerxn_) June 1, 2023

Her ex showed up to the bookstore we were at. They got back together as I was browsing through the graphic novels section 👍🥹 https://t.co/bcYHOgAJw4 — accidental sapphic king (@manicrhapsody) May 31, 2023

