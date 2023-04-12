From fighting over remote to battling for properties, there are some dramas that one can only witness in desi families. Whether you are traveling on public transport or talking to your relatives on phone, there’s no dearth of drama and gossip in our desi lives.

Credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT Aditya, a social media user, took to his social media account and asked netizens to drop their biggest desi family dramas, and trust us, you need a tub of popcorn for this!

can y’all drop your family dramas — aditya (@adiiiaf) April 10, 2023

Let’s see what people had to say, shall we?

My cousin is dating her mom’s brother’s son 😭 aka her first cousin 😭 — 𝚁 𝚊 𝚒 𝚗 ♡︎🏳️‍🌈 (@Mermanishhh) April 11, 2023

my mom's younger sister is married to my dad's cousin brother but both the families fought because my grandpa's brother got drunk and yelled at my grandmom so now my mom is not allowed to visit her sister's house. — left home. (@luxsoapp) April 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i confessed my love to my girl in the middle of the road, screamingly my lungs out, without even noticing that my dad has been watching us the whole time. later i convinced him to make my girlfriend stay at my place for a week to win over him. — Harish Sridhar (@harishsridhar01) April 11, 2023

my dad divorced my mom in March 2020 & didn’t tell anyone why until a year later when his coworker tagged me & my brother in a mother’s day post revealing her new baby to be my secret half sister, on their business’s official insta — friendly neighborhood ftm (@yourfriendlyftm) April 12, 2023

Okay so my grandfather and his brother think that both of them is encroaching on each other's land which is barely like 2 3 feet (this is the parent drama, it branches into like a thousand more episodes) — sapio (@ssnaccc) April 11, 2023

One of my own aunt does blackmagic on my family😭 — Pradoooshah (@pradoooshah) April 11, 2023

my entire family accused my mother of faking her breast cancer and the only reason we found out was because they accidentally added my sister to their group chat where they were talking about us https://t.co/y9fx3Swhsb — bee 🪴 (@beereadingshelf) April 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT my dad was an yesteryear director who was in a steep decline. he put all his money and tried to give one last shot with my brother as the lead. but the film was shit. so i intervened inbetween and reshot most the scenes. and that's how i became a director. https://t.co/m5LY11ifqw — The Gibberish Subtitles and his alter egos (@gibberish_subs) April 12, 2023

my father’s cousin gave his own newborn daughter to his brother whose wife can’t have children and the girl grew up thinking they are her real parents, she has his own children now but she still doesn’t know her uncle is actually her father https://t.co/ebv5YJlPsg — child of three. (@shieraseastar_) April 11, 2023

My dad left me over $15,000 when he died but since I was underage my half sister got it all with the explicit instructions to give me my share upon my 18th birthday. I got a letter on my birthday instead telling me she'd used it all and didn't have it anymore https://t.co/t8QSSslPHR — Cake the Human (@cake_human) April 12, 2023

Brothers of my aba sold our whole inheritance and settled abroad with their family 🤡 https://t.co/iUZHJUGQ1o — Abdullah (@fluffycoookie) April 12, 2023

when i was born my parents bought a plot for me & years later they almost got divorced over it. basically there were two that later an amma's cousin took by fraud & my dad accused my mom your family did this & that to me & bla bla bla. now i & my brother are planning to sale it https://t.co/rOsAeAUg0x — . (@nomaddyyyno_) April 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT At every family gathering, my aunts and uncle fights over their great-grandfather's shared land with their cousins, along with my 30 years ago dead grandfather's house, they haven't divided their inheritance yet https://t.co/SPi2iR1ZxC — maena ⵣ (Visenya's wife) (@alinaenys) April 12, 2023

Alright, this was really fun, wasn’t it?