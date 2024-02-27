Society often treats being single as an illness, maybe one that’s contagious even. The truth is that the world has glorified the idea of love, marriage and romantic partnerships. Yes, human connection is necessary and healthy, but lifelong, or constant romantic partnerships are only a single facet of our life.

Credit: Giphy

The trouble with this glorification of romance and love is that people’s worth is often judged by their relationship status, or how long they’ve been with their partner (or not). This is simply ridiculous because how can a person’s worth be measured by their romantic and/or sexual life? That is why this Reddit thread where people have shared reasons they’re single is so interesting and even relatable to read. Take a look:

1. “It’s hard to meet people.”

– Jumpy_Survey6796

Credit: Giphy

2. “Mental issues that went unaddressed for years. I am working on getting better, so things are looking up.”

– lahdetaan_tutkimaan

Credit: Giphy

3. “I’ve been living alone for at least 15 years, and after you discover the wonders of living alone, spending time by yourself and making your own rules, you don’t even think of engaging with someone.”

– similaraleatorio

Credit: Giphy

4. “I don’t want to settle and I don’t date people like they’re a deck of cards to go through quickly like a lot of people do nowadays. I give my attention and date with intention, which is slower going and unpopular.

Also, a lot of people are not very well adjusted naturally and refuse to work on themselves. I’m happy and whole on my own and I’d love to love someone but everyone I’ve met just wanted to drain me instead of adding to my life like I would for them.”

– mistermissme

Credit: Giphy

5. “I realize I am whole and don’t want/need a partner in life. Friends are important, but pairing up is not.”

– Intelligent_Pip

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Giphy

6. “Solitude is addictive and the longer you spend time alone, the more difficult it becomes to give it up. Loneliness may be a consequence, but strong friendships can help deal with it. Good relationships are mostly a lot of hard work.”

– AnxietyChronicles

Credit: Giphy

7. “Too damn shy to ask anyone out.”

– devildarling_666

Credit: Giphy

8. “My standards are too high, I’m honestly better off alone than in a relationship that won’t fulfil my needs.”

– kxtjas

Credit

9. “Husband left one day. Took the time to heal properly. It’s been a year now just waiting to find the right guy who I have good chemistry with.”

– Katerinaxoxo

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Giphy

10. “I prefer freedom over love.”

– uni886

Credit: Giphy

11. “1. I’m autistic. I don’t have great social skills thus I’m shy and not very outgoing.

2. There aren’t many good places to meet single women. When I meet up with my friends, it’s all dudes and a few of their girlfriends, if they have any. Approaching women at the gym or work or at a park is socially unacceptable. Dating apps are oversaturated with lonely guys.

3. I have trust issues that a BPD girl gave me when she lied and manipulated me to my face. She was very sweet and open with me…except she had a fiance. The entire time. My autistic ass is scared to date because I’m afraid of getting used. I can’t pick up on the ‘warning signs.'”

– Impressive_Sir_332

Credit: Giphy

12. “Incredibly insecure about myself. Introverted as hell and boring because of it.”

– Adius_Omega

Credit: Giphy

But I do wish the world would stop treating being single as if it’s an epidemic. Life can’t possibly be centred around having a romantic partner.