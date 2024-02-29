“Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyaar bhi ek baar hi hota hai.”

I have literally grown up listening to these lines and naturally, started believing in them. After my first heartbreak, I thought I would never find ‘true love’ again. However, I couldn’t be more wrong. I did find love again, and again.

In this article, people, who found love for the second time, shared their stories. They are not just heartwarming, but also prove the fact that love can happen with anyone, at any time. Take a look!

1. “I got divorced when I was 27. At that time, I thought my life was over. I met many guys for a few months and realized that I was not ready for another commitment. Within three months, I found this guy through a common friend. I’m currently married to him and living my best life.” -Aarushi S

2. “I found my second love during a backpacking trip. She sat next to me during our journey. In the span of seven hours, we knew each other more than anyone else. I felt like she had been my friend since ever. I asked her out on our last day of the trip, under the stars. She said yes.” -Aditya R

3. “I broke up with my boyfriend when I found him cheating on me. After that incident, I developed major trust issues. Even when I was meeting other men, I just couldn’t trust them. I had lost all hope. But then, this man came into my life and saved me. He became my friend, best friend and then a confidante. It has been six months since we started dating and I finally feel at peace.” -Radhika J

4. “I met my current girlfriend when I wasn’t looking for anything serious, and neither was she. We became good friends and started sharing our darkest thoughts with each other. Soon, we realized that we understood each other more than anyone ever had. One night, during a sleepover, she kissed me. I kissed back. The next day, we decided to be together.” -Rohan G

5. “I lost my boyfriend in an accident and ever since, I couldn’t be with anyone. If I started talking to someone, I used to feel guilty. Nevertheless, with time, I started realizing that he would be happy if I moved on and that’s exactly what I did. I did it. I moved on. I met this really humble guy and we hit it off. We are getting married next year.” -Nidhi K

6. “I found love for the second time in my office. He was on my team and used to help me a lot. I was already going through a bad phase after my first-ever breakup and he helped me during that time. We started spending more time together and before we knew it, we were truly, madly and deeply in love.” -Anonymous

7. “I was in a long-distance relationship. After dating this guy for 3 years, he told me that he cheated on me. I felt like my entire world crashed down. No matter how many guys I met after that, I just couldn’t feel the click. I went on a blind date, with zero expectations. Surprisingly, we instantly clicked. After a few more dates, we fell in love. It was beautiful, it still is.” -Anonymous

8. “I found her during my lowest time through a dating app. I had lost someone very close to me and she helped me get through it. It was for the best.” -RS

And like Geet said, jab koi pyaar mein hota hai, toh koi sahi galat nahi hota.