Remember how we all made fake scenarios in our heads and sang ‘pehla nasha pehla khumaar’ when we first fell in love with our high-school sweetheart? But, do you also remember how we got our hearts broken and sang ‘tune mere jaana kabhi nahin jaana’ all day and night long?

While now it might seem like a ‘no biggie’, breaking up during our school time was one of the saddest experiences of our lives. We were sad and yet couldn’t share our feelings with anyone, which only made things worse.

In this article, we asked eight people about their high school heartbreak stories, and to be honest, they made us cry a little too. Let’s take a look!

1. “I was in the 10th standard when my crush told me that he was in love with my best friend. That shit hurt so bad.” -Nidhi Manchanda

2. “My 3-month high-school love story ended in the inevitable finding out of the boy I was into being a total douchebag and stalker. Taught me a lesson or 2 about boys.” -Harshita Singh

3. “I dated a man for three years and it was all dreamy and cute. However, my heart broke when he passed out and literally moved away. There was no breakup or goodbye. It was simply the end.” -Rahul Arora

4. “I remember liking this girl during eighth or ninth grade. I was an introvert but yet, asked her out and before I knew it, we were together. Soon after, she and my (male) best friend got really close. I was quite happy with how they were becoming friends. However, one day, during our annual function, I saw both of them kissing. There, at that moment, my heart shattered into a million pieces.” -Anonymous

5. “I met my first girlfriend when I was 18. We had a good time together and then we broke up because she started having feelings for her best friend. I had to see them every day in school corridors and it broke my heart – every single day.” -Atul Arora

6. “I was in seventh grade when I first met him. Even though I loathed him at first, we slowly became friends and then best friends. Soon, my heart started melting for him and after contemplating a lot, I told him how I felt. He told me that he already has a girlfriend and loves her a lot. Well, that night I cried and listened to all these heartbreaking songs. Ugh.” -Sakshi Shukla

7. “I fell in love with a foreign exchange guy at my school. He was staying at my house, with my family, and we soon became very close. Even though I knew we had no future together, my heart was broken when he went back. I never told him how I felt.” -Naavya K

BRB, we are going to cry now.