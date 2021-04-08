An acronym for a variety of sexual practices that involve bondage, dominance, and submission, BDSM sex is not as uncommon as one would believe. With movies like 50 Shades Of Grey, which made kinky sex popular over the past few years, bondage sex became quite mainstream

While bondage might not be for everyone, it can be a hugely exciting experience for several people. Those who have been bold enough to try this, share their best ever bondage sex stories.

1. My girlfriend likes being dominant usually, so she feels in control. This one time, I was first handcuffed behind my back, and then hogtied with leg shackles being cuffed to the handcuffs. Although I was wearing her panties, a bra and a skirt, the sense of powerlessness give me so much adrenaline. Then, my girlfriend gagged me and blindfolded me, and I was completely helpless. She left me there for what seemed like a few hours, and then she spanked me, whipped me and eventually locked me in the room for the rest of the night, not like I would be able to leave anyway.

2. I met this gorgeous, sexy man through a dating app and he had an entire BDSM room inside of his penthouse apartment. There was a flickering red, neon light bulb, swinging from a chain in the ceiling, a black massage table and a complete arsenal of leather whips, paddles, human-dog collars, ball gags etc. There was a whiteboard that he had taken a black marker to and written out my “actions” and the punishment and reward for those actions. My first “punishment” was fifteen lashes across my bare ass cheeks with a cat o' nine tails, for arriving 5 minutes too early for our date. As our night progressed, I ended up blindfolded, bound, whipped, covered in raw honey, kissed, bitten, dog walked and commanded to remain in a kneeling or crawling position. The punishments were even sweeter than the rewards. Just hours have passed since my first true BDSM experience but I am hopeful for more. I'm a very willing sub and I pray that he demands many nights like this.

3. It was one of my first BDSM experiences where I got tied to a bench and paddled on my behind by a Dom. As I was gagged, I couldn’t scream. My behind was red, I was in tears. When the Dom saw me after he stopped paddling he noticed I was shaking. He finally untied me and I tried getting up and couldn’t. I just lied down on the floor as I couldn’t sit. I couldn’t stop my tears. He gave me a blanket.

4. It was my first time that included bondage with my girlfriend where I tied her wrists to each ankle while I had complete control of her. I had her kneel down and suck my cock and made her beg for it. Then I used a magic wand on her and she had a continuous orgasm with the wand and I wouldn't let up.

5. My first BDSM experience was a two-part thing, the first time I tried with a lover was very vanilla, just a blindfold, oral foreplay and sex. On my second experience, I got candle waxed, flogged, ice and tied up, and no sex. It was WAY better the second time.

6. My girl and I started with all sorts of stuff I read on the internet that wasn’t too extreme. Today, most of the time we're just boyfriend and girlfriend, but you can feel I'm her caretaker, and she's my pet if you pay close attention. In the bedroom, we play with bondage a lot, and my dirty talking revolves around me calling her my horny kitty or my sex toy. She meows and purrs during sex. She has 7 genital piercings she likes but did mostly because I wanted her to. She's going to get a tattoo around her nipples because I want her to. In the bedroom, we're very kinky.

7. I was 24 at the time and my girlfriend was 34. She was recently divorced and she was living at her brother’s house with her son and daughter. One day we were messing around and she handcuffed me to the bed and then blindfolded me. She took my clothes off except my shirt pulled up over my head because my hands were handcuffed to the bed. The next thing I hear is giggling from her daughter and a Polaroid picture being taken. My girlfriend then rode me till I came after she came multiple times. Later I saw the picture that her daughter took; her daughter had it and kept it.

8. I started dating a guy who was into BDSM. We started visiting a local BDSM dungeon where he would tie me up and whip me or spank me. In the beginning, I thought it was weird, but it was something to do and he really seemed to like me. I wouldn’t say I was his girlfriend or anything serious like that. He was just a guy I frequently saw.

9. I love the feeling of the ropes or cuffs around my wrists, my arms stretched over my head either with my wrists crossed together or my arms spread wide. I get stripped naked, except for my spike heel strappy sandals and jewellery. That feeling of intense vulnerability both emotionally and physically make me ache with pleasure, excited for the sensations all of my body experiences while he has me tied up. He ties me to the floor, to the bed, standing up against a wall, standing up in the middle of a room using a beam overhead for the ropes, to a table, standing up against a tree in the park and mountains or from a tree branch over my head.

10. I do enjoy it on occasions as I have to have an extremely understanding partner who realizes there is still a chance I will panic at being restrained and will be willing and able to calm me. I have had times I’ve been tied down and panicked and with an understanding, my partner was still able to continue. One arm was untied and the small amount of control this granted, allowed us to continue. Rules are extremely important. Set ground rules BEFORE playtime and are EXTREMELY CLEAR.

So, what do you think about these BDSM confessions?

