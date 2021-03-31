Having sexual urges and being horny is quite normal. So, naturally people get quite curious when it comes to sexual urges and experimenting and have A LOT of questions regarding the same. 

So, what better platform than Quora to find literally all the answers to your 'unusual' sex questions, right? Case in point, we found some and are not very proud about it. 

1. Well, who knows. Maybe this person will be responsible for the newest and the dumbest species. 

fgg
Source: Quora

2. Jesus? Is that you? 

fdef
Source: Quora

3. We read this question thrice and we still don't get it. 

rgg
Source: Quora

4. Just don't do it, man. 

fgg
Source: Quora

5. Probably not going to visit a gynaecologist for a long time. 

fefef
Source: Quora

6. Is that even possible? 

fg
Source: Quora

7. Here's hoping this vagina does not get an existential crisis. 

8. Whatever floats your boat.    

fd
Source: Quora

9. Somebody tell this guy his grandma is not really into knitting sweaters for him. 

gegre
Source: Quora

10. What the actual fuck did we just read? 

rgg
Source: Quora

11. Wrong on so many levels. 

rgrg
Source: Quora

12. Paranoia is a bitch, isn't it?       

defvev
Source: Quora

Sleeping would be very difficult tonight. 