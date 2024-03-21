As enjoyable as sex is, imperfect, awkward or even hilarious moments are inevitable. There’s a lot that can go wrong (but in the best way possible). For instance, this Reddit thread where people have shared the funniest things they’ve experienced during sex will probably make you chuckle.

Credit: Giphy Here, read on to know more: 1. “Found out the hard way that if you’re really getting into it, the sound can activate the clapper and turn the lamp on and off repeatedly.” – pyroboy101 Credit: Giphy 2. “The first time I slept with this girl, I noticed her husky got concerned about the racket we were making. I was pretty into it, so barely noticed the dog sneak in while eyeing me up. She didn’t attack because she knew her mama really liked me, so got confused and very anxious trying to figure the situation out. Credit: Giphy I get back to work, but right before climax I feel this weird, wet, long cold thing get rammed up my ass in the dark. I jolted up, covering my butt while squealing ‘Whoa hey no, not my thing.’ My partner’s passion snapped to shock trying to figure out what nonsense I was pulling. A couple of haunted glances later we simultaneously realized that the poor dog had gotten so anxious for her mom’s safety, she just jammed her nose as far and as hard up my butt as she possibly could to try and get a read on me. Anyway we got married and had two kids and are still together 13 years later.” – Conceited_1 Credit: Giphy 3. “Ex made such crazy, loud noises that my parents woke up and thought I brought a dog home.” – kiralacus123 Credit: Giphy 4. “One time I was eating my wife out, and halfway through, the cat jumped on the bed and I hadn’t noticed. He walked up to my wife, demanded pets, got a couple, then got removed from the bed.” – Emergency-Tax-3689 Credit: Giphy 5. “The first time we had sweaty sex, there were just non-stop farting noises. Had to change positions for both to stop laughing long enough to finish.” – Dheorl Credit: Giphy 6. “I gave my wife a smack on her ass, and the sound set off the glass break sensor in our security system.” – Justalittlebitfluffy Credit: Giphy 7. “It was after a Sunday dinner at a nice restaurant with my parents. She got the hiccups, so we stopped. She drank some soda, had a burp, got rid of her hiccups and we started again. Five minutes into our second attempt, I get the hiccups.” – WatchingInSilence Credit: Giphy 8. “She was a virgin, I was not. We changed positions so she wouldn’t be hurting, accidentally kicked me in the dick. I f*cking kept going. I was determined LMAO. Now she’s my wife.” – Weirdo9something3457 Credit: Giphy 9. “I was having some impromptu sex in the woods one day. As I pulled out to finish, I nutted on the ground and my girl said ‘Take that mother nature’ I lost it.” – notthatvalenzuela Credit: Giphy 10. “We had a whole lot of sherbet before a BJ. I went too deep too fast, gagged, threw up. ALL the sherbet came up and fizzed, and expanded to triple its size. It was like a bath bomb. It was hilarious at the time.” – seanrogers14 Credit: Giphy 11. “I accidentally farted and my partner thought I was making a motorboat sound with my mouth.” – redbeetle444 Credit: Giphy 12. “My wife got a little too excited in the shower once and went a little too far with a blowjob and threw up on my dick. We still laugh about it. If it was going to happen anywhere, I’m glad it was in the shower!” – uuuhhhh24 Credit: Giphy It happens guys, these moments are very telling of how much someone genuinely likes you.