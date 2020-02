As someone with anxiety, I find it increasingly difficult to communicate with my partner at times, to make him realise my triggers and my mental illness. Loving someone with anxiety requires certain sensitivity so the relationship can sail smoothly. So if you are dating a person with anxiety, here are things you should keep in mind.

Because your partner deserves the best.





Design Credits: Muskan Baldodia







Also read: 14 Things I Want To Tell My Partner About My Anxiety