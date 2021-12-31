The sex toy industry is now a global phenomenon. With these pleasure objects aka gateway to pleasure getting numerous pop culture references, the business has only been more recognized over the years. And of course, why not. Going by the motto, "adding spice to the bedroom romp even when you're single", their success was long predicted.

Many celebs we know have also discovered this market of heaven and proudly attached their names to the sex toy industry. Here are 10 of them who have ventured into this arena.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

The Academy Award winning actor owns a lifestyle company called Goop which extends into sex toys and the sexual wellness realm. From bedroom play toys to self-pleasure ones, Goop has it all. Interestingly, Paltrow's company even launched a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle."

We made a vagina candle. Let’s dispel all this stuff. Get your projections off me. Let me experience myself, my body and my pleasure in my own way.

- Gwyneth Paltrow

2. Lily Allen

The singer partnered with WOW Tech Group to launch "Womanizer - the first sex toy with revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology". With an innovative pleasure air technology for stimulation, autopilot for easy use and its waterproof coverage, the products under this are a step forward, thanks to Allen.

Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure.

- Lily Allen

3. Dakota Johnson

Johnson is an investor and the co-creative director for the sexual wellness company Maude. The actor has not only helped the company create new products but also launched several sex and sexual health education campaigns and initiatives.

To me, taking care of your body in a sexual way should be the same as taking care of your body in terms of nutrients, skincare, exercise, etc. Sex is important and special and should be treated as such.

- Dakota Johnson

4. Kandi Burruss

The TV star launched her brand Bedroom Kandi in 2011, which deals in intimate products like sex toys, bath and body products and lubricants. She had even designed a creative vibrator that looks like a lipstick.

I want the store to be all about the woman and feeling sexy and comfortable.

- Kandi Burruss

5. Cara Delevingne

The model and actor is the co-owner and creative adviser of the sex tech startup Lora DiCarlo, helping in marketing strategies, content development and new product launches.

I grew up pretty repressed and English in terms of sexuality. That relationship that you have with yourself is the most important one in the world. And this is not just to do with pleasuring yourself, but it’s about exploration and loving yourself.

- Cara Delevingne

6. Demi Lovato

Recently, Demi Lovato ventured into the sex toy realm, as this year she created the signature Demi Wand vibrator alongside Bellesa Boutique. It's cute, easy to use and even can be used for anal stimulation.

I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.

- Demi Lovato

7. Farrah Abraham

The actor partnered with sex toy manufacturer Topco Sales in 2013 and launched a line of intimate toys. Some of these were even manufactured using custom molds of her genitals.

8. Coco Austin

Coco Austin launched her company called Cocolicious that works around intimate apparel and sex toys. The line includes products like vibrators, massagers, oils and even an anal relaxer.

9. Ke$ha

Back in 2010, the singer went all out and launched a line of condoms with her face on them. While we're still not sure why, but it happened at a concert that she shot the condoms out of a canon at one of her concerts.

If you come to a live show, it’s a sensory assault. You will leave covered in sweat, beer, glitter, and, just maybe, you’ll get a special edition Ke$ha condom. If it breaks, you have to name your daughter or son after me.

- Ke$ha

10. Dave Stewart

The musician launched a $1,400 vibrator with the sex toy company Jimmyjane to promote his single Let's Do It Again in 2008. The vibrator was solid steel and came with encrusted diamonds with lyrics scribbled across the side. I hope no one actually used that, iykyk.

11. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was roped in to become the face of imbesharam.com, a US-based adult Webstore in 2013. The store, one of the first to be legal in India, deals in sex toys, fantasywear and energy products.

These celebs have made a mark towards self-pleasure!