The main idea behind going out on a date is to get to know someone (if you are in the early stages of dating) or spend time with your partner (if it's a long-term relationship). Going out on dates doesn't have to be expensive or always include fancy food. Sometimes doing the same thing and going out on the same dates does get boring. Hence, we have compiled a list of 17 fun date ideas from across the internet that doesn't involve going to restaurants always. Also, these ideas are very easy on your pocket.

1. "Library! It's free and you can spend as much/little time as you’d like." - FuglyWitch

Library date
Source: Pinterest

2. "Nice walk in the park or somewhere natural." - Gisselle_gonz

Walk in the park
Source: Country Living

3. "Netflix and chill." - LagThenBag

Netflix date
Source: Truescoop

4. "Live music or a band performance." - JuiceNational9461

Live music performance
Source: EazyDiner

5. "Go on a hike and take some sliced veggies and hummus." - suggmydigg2021

Hike Dates
Source: Chillwall Blog

6. "Get a membership with free guest passes to a museum, zoo, planetarium etc. in your area." - Mkemylf

Planetarium
Source: Supernova

7. "Draw/Paint each other’s portrait to the best of your ability and then reveal it to each other after 15 minutes." - Able_Ad_6296

Painting date
Source: Pinterest

8. "Go to a cat/dog cafe." - Able_Ad_6296

Dog cafe
Source: Holidify

9. "Photo walk / Fossil hunt / Exploration in the woods." - plumby

Fossil hunt
Source: iStock

10. "Baking together is awesome. In the end, you get treats." - MaxK

Baking dates
Source: Unsplash

11. "Camping in your living room is fun. So are blanket forts. Or having picnics in the bedroom." - MaxK

Blanket forts in the living room
Source: Unsplash

12. "Go do pub quiz at a local bar. You'll have, maybe, a few beers and have a fun time with the questions and so on - and maybe you'll even win! Even if you don't, it's really fun and builds trust to be on a team with someone, working towards a shared goal." - Anonymous

Pub quiz
Source: IMDb

13. "I tried an escape room on a first date recently. That was totally fun." - RockSciRetired

Escape room date
Source: Horror Escape

14. "My favourite was meeting at a bookstore that has a coffee shop. You can meet for coffee, walk around the bookstore, and get to know the person by them talking about what books they really enjoy." - Soturi34

Book store and coffee date
Source: Unsplash

15. "Go to Ikea and play around in all the tiny living rooms/bedrooms. Go when it's not busy and you could have a great time." - JCollierDavis

Having fun at Ikea
Source: Ikea

16. "Go outside and take pictures of one another. 5-10 years down the road, you'll be happy you did." - n0ahhhhh

Taking pictures
Source: Pexels

17. "Go to your local botanical gardens. It's bigger and filled with more plants than just a regular park." - sareptile

Botanical garden date
Source: Pexels

What more ideas would you add to this list?