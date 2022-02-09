Dear introvert people, we know you are not shy, we know you enjoy your company, and we know you are the most hilarious person once you get comfortable.

So if you are an introvert looking for some dating tips, read on. We might have a few tips for you to help you in your dating game.

1. "As an introvert myself I like it when a partner is supportive of what I’m passionate about. I also like being asked questions about topics I relate to because it gets me talking a lot."



2. "If you bring them food, snacks, cozy blankets, or anything to relax with then they will be yours in literally a heartbeat. Just bring a blanket and a laptop and you two can just hang out at home."



3. "The best dating tip is the one I gave myself as an introvert and that is to act as if you are an extrovert. My approach to dating escalated exponentially when my mates began dating and relating. I made my mind up that I wasn’t going to miss out on anything and, when it comes to the opposite sex, nothing did. That’s why I have been resting for the last few years."

4. Tip by an introvert person:

5. "If you try to be someone you are not, your date will feel it right away. If you are yourself and yourself only, people accept you and trust you faster. As well, you show confidence in who you are, no matter how introverted you are!"



6. "If you want someone in your life, do not be a frog of the well. Get out of your comfort zone. Meet people. Do not make relationships on social media. Go and meet in real life. Physical interaction is a must. Give time to your relationship. Trusting anybody in the virtual world is foolishness. Figure out for yourself by interacting. That's the only way to get someone in your life.”



7. "Plan Your “Escape” in Advance: If you’re seeing all sorts of red flags, take note. Your date is a narcissist and can only talk about him/herself, never asking you a question."



8. "Seek professional help in the form of a coach. Introverts need a practical understanding and guided motivation to do as emotionally taxing as talking to women. I got much better now."



9. "You would probably be best to meet up with somebody more of an extrovert so they can keep the conversation going. Or a person who is some combination of the two... you will need to compromise, be willing to go halfway and meet in the middle."



10. "Keep eye contact even when you are speaking. Intros tend to just keep it when the other person is speaking. Think about conversation topics beforehand since you are more likely to "think to speak" than "speak to think." Understand how your energy drains and recharges."



