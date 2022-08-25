We already know how porn has ruined our expectations about sex. You can attribute this to a major lack of sex education in our society and sex still being a taboo subject to talk about. Unfortunately, porn has littered our minds with things that barely exist in IRL.

But there are more disadvantages of porn than just unrealistic expectations about sex. Here are some severe disadvantages of porn that you need to know right now.

1. "Actually a ton of possible disadvantages: Addiction, erectile dysfunction, sexual desensitization, inability to perform with an actual person, ruined relationships, dopamine depletion, depression."

Stacking_Plates45

2. "Don't get me started on all the harmful ideas people get from watching kinky stuff or heavy BDSM porn. Sex injuries just waiting to happen, not to mention the issues with self-image you could get."

Nik-ki

3. "Given the number of sex-trafficked people who get forced into porn, and the number of people who do it out of desperation for money, or simple coercion, there's a solid chance that the person to whom you are wanking doesn't want to be there. You are creating a market for an industry that we know abuses women."

RealHot_RealSteel

4. "It also shows insane positions and interests that a majority of women and even some men aren’t comfortable with; like deepthroating, anal, knife play, etc. It also fantasizes to some extent abuse and rape, I’m all for some rough sex but not to the point some of these hits. Someone else said it perfectly, “Porn is to sex, what professional wrestling is to combat sports” it’s all for entertainment, but there is a very broad line between real and fake."



Superb_Tomatillo_337

5. "It’s a constant release of dopamine. You get pleasure without work or commitment. Porn fuels unrealistic and harmful expectations of what sex is and what it can be. Not to mention I was reading somewhere that one of the largest categories is “stepdaughter”. It’s sexualizing women who aren’t above 18. If you want to understand how terribly we are as a group (humanity), look to things like that."



Riotstopper

6. "The death grip. It's where you beat off so regularly and squeeze yourself tighter than regular sex that you can no longer climax from sex."

Greedence

7. "Hyper fixation on one particular form of sex. I once knew a guy who only ever wanted to get his dick sucked. No interest in penetrative sex, whatsoever. Such hyper fixation can essentially turn you into an incredibly selfish partner and prevent you from maintaining long-term relationships because of it."

DARYLdixonFOOL

8. "Your reward system gets dependent on pornographic stimulation, much like a drug. You need higher amounts of dopamine to achieve the same ‘high’, so you resort to dirtier and more perverse stimulation with each session. At some point, it feels like nothing is enough. Then when you go to have a real relationship, you feel no natural affection or butterflies or real intimacy. Your brain is burned out from watching perversity and you experience erectile dysfunction."

idrinkkombucha



9. "As somebody who's recovering from a porn addiction, it can make your sexual standards extremely unrealistic and therefore make real sex very unenjoyable and disappointing."

KittyNinja135

10. "It fucks your mentality up. You're gonna see every woman as a sex object, you’re gonna believe that every woman wanna have sex with you (at least that's what happened with me), which is clearly unrealistic. This limitless objectification gradually turns into misogyny, which doesn't bring any good result."

AnIgnorablePerson

11. "There’s just a lack of education/awareness when it comes to sexual dynamics like that. Stuff like spanking, choking, facials/cumplay, slapping your dick on your partner’s face, etc. have a level of domination and humiliation to them, and should probably be discussed beforehand."

ctortan

12. "It desensitises you. I am no longer turned on by anything except extremely weird porn because everything is just too vanilla for me - I’ve seen it all before."



plutoforprez

13. "Thinking your boss wants to sleep with you when it's after closing time, you are the only people left in the building, and you're both going into a small office away from any prying eyes that may show up."



bcdeezntz123

14. "Reduced testosterone levels, Sexual addictions, and slowly too much porn can also lead to erectile dysfunction."



Dark_life_is_good

15. "Try quitting porn for two weeks (cold turkey) and see how you feel. If you experience weird levels of depression and anxiety or sadness, - there's your addiction and this is a huge disadvantage."

tmotytmoty

16. "Your brain doesn’t see the difference and believes it to be real-life experiences. You might gain a fear of any person that makes deliveries to your house and think they want you. or on the other hand, think you can trade sexual favors for free pizza."



SportyBunny

17. "Discourages you from getting into a healthy relationship with a real partner and dulls your ability to form connections to the point where it's depressing to think about going out in the real world to find a date. You feel unworthy of anyone's love and believe that seeking a relationship will always be a fruitless endeavor, so you end up thinking porn will be the closest thing to a relationship you will ever have. With this way of thinking, you continue watching hours of porn, and a vicious self-hate cycle begins."

swiggitylegacy123

