I think in our everyday lives we have all seen a penile enlargement advertisement or two and laughed it off. However numerous people fall prey to chronic body dysmorphia and inferiority complexes, often pertaining to their intimate regions, that consume their entire life. Given the sad reality of sex education in our nation, they suffer in silence which results in them not getting the help they need. To top it off, the distorted sexual reality propagated by pornography largely spreads false stereotypes of sex and sexual satisfaction.

Often when the underconfidence and bodily insecurity escalates and goes largely unchecked, many men opt for unethical surgeries that claim they will enlarge their penis size. After all, society has told them: the bigger the penis, the bigger the man. But what society fails to mention is that not only are these procedures illegal, but they are outright dangerous.

One doctor, Dr Jaison Philip, pioneered a conversation regarding the harsh, untold truth:

I was consulting in my Kochi hospital ( where I visit on leave days) when a young man came with a peculiar request. His Penis was 'short and girth was small' during erection. His marriage had been fixed, and he had a 'small penis'. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

I examined him and found it perfectly normal. On his request (not mine) , I did a CDDU test. This was also absolutely normal. In fact, he developed a priapism that persisted for hours after the test. I had to inject a drug directly into the Corpus Cavernosum to reverse it. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

He had approached several 'alternative medicine' practitioners over the years in his native Thrissur town, where he had spent lakhs of rupees to lengthen & enlarge his penis. Not a mm had been added. He finally came to my Cochin Hospital. I patiently explained to him, — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

the normal anatomy of the penis,& the physiology of erection. I told him he was perfectly normal sexually & requested him to go ahead with his planned marriage. Finally convinced( because of the priapism), he left for his Thrissur home. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

The psychologist who works alongside me at d Cochin Hospital, has conducted an exhaustive study (enrolling thousands of volunteers) on d sizes of Penis in d flaccid and erect states. Among Indian Men, he found the length of the average erect Penis to be 13 cms. Avg girth-11 cms. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

There maybe small variations, on the lower or higher side in a particular individual. This is normal. The original patient had watched hundreds of porn films, & compared the sizes( length & girth) to his own. He was disappointed. Little did he know that male performers in d films — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

were chosen based on the liberal length and girth of their privates. Every single week in my clinic, at least one male would come requesting increase in length and girth of his erect penis. All cases that I saw ( except cases of a condition called micropenis- a rare, very — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

small penis seen in an infant or a child, caused by foetal testosterone deficiency) were normal, and only due to abnormal apprehensions. There was once a man I met in Cochin, who came with a peculiar request. His penis was highly deformed & wanted a 'normal' penis again. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

An anatomical restructuring of your body is dangerous and the consequences of undergoing such shady procedures are equally harsh.

On examination, I found the surface of the penis undulating , with minor hillocks & ravines. It looked ugly. His story was that he had visited Thailand with an aim to improve the girth of his penis. Some Thai doctor had performed a surgery on the penis, in which — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

he had injected ? Silicon Gel all around the circumference of the penis to increase its girth. Though normal appearing & satisfying ( to the pt) initially, over time the penis was severely deformed. I had to recruit the help of two more urologists & perform a — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

difficult surgery, to remove all the subcutaneously injected '? silicone gel' to restore normalcy. Another patient had gone abroad to go under the knife, to increase the size of the penis. The 'Doctor' who performed the 'surgery' had placed several bangle-like rings — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

under the skin of the penis to 'increase girth' & 'enhance the pleasure of the partner'. Now he had intractable penile pain. Again, I performed a difficult surgery to remove all the rings & restore normal aesthetic appearance. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

The take home message is that, just as one's noses, ears and eyes are determined at birth, penis size is also predetermined and is unique from person to person. Not a mm can be added to the girth or length of the adult penis. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

A whole industry exists in Kerala State offering ' increase in length & girth of the penis'. Many lakhs of Rs are swindled by these 'practitioners of medicine'. Please don't fall prey to this false propoganda. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

Anyway, one's pleasure during sexual intercourse and that of the partner, and orgasms in either partner are NOT altered by small variations in penis size. Don't waste your money on futile exercises, & lose money and health. Adult Penile Length & Girth, to my knowledge cannot be — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

safely increased with current scientific knowledge, nor is it necessary. Micropenis is an entirely different topic, extensive- & we will take up this topic for discussion another day. End. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh.#Stand with N-E India. (@Jasonphilip8) June 25, 2022

It's high time we initiate conversation around sexual health and wellness so our youth isn't misled into believing false notions that would lead them to essentially incur unintentional harm upon themselves.

In short, let's grow up and not be this guy:

Major shout out to Dr Philip for not shying away from a much needed educational thread. We need better sex education.