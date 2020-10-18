While the ravages of the global pandemic have been brutal on people of all ages, this elderly couple celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2020.
Yup you heard that right folks! While I'm still having issues trying to fit into my pre-corona clothes, these two lovebirds are giving us some major couple and fitness goals!
In fact, Lucille designed and stitched her own wedding dress that she still so elegantly adorns!
What an amazing example these two are of true love standing the test of time. I am so glad to have met them, and honored to have captured these memories for them. Happy Anniversary Marvin and Lucille!
Well, I can finally feel what true love is through these pictures.
These heartwarming clicks still give me hope that maybe someday somehow we all will find that special someone who will love us even when we're wrinkly and old.
All images in this story are sourced from Katie Autry's Facebook Post.