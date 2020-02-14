Right now, our phones are buzzing with exciting offers and deals from cafes and restaurants for Valentine's Day.

But, there is one exciting deal that we think you'll be interested in and it involves your ex. Yes, this time, it's NOT about the love birds, it's about the exes.

All you have to do is burn a picture of your ex ('Jab We Met' style) at the bar counter, in Scene-High Bar in Gurugram, to get a refreshing complimentary drink.

And, guess what the name of the cocktails are? You'll get to chug down the "That Bitch" or "That Bastard" cocktail and we aren't even making this up.

Here are the details:

Address: Scene – High Bar, Shop 1, 3rd Floor, Ninex City Mart, Sector 49, Gurugram

Cost for two: ₹1,500 approx

This offer is valid from 15th-16th February so, hurry up!

This time around, put a picture of your ex to some use!

