Love definitely makes you do a lot of crazy things but, who knew, it could also make you innovative.

Speaking of which, Zack Nelson, a YouTube engineer invented an off-road 'Not-A-Wheelchair' for his wife so that she could have more freedom to explore and go on adventures.

His wife, Cambry Kaylor had an equestrian accident way back in 2005 which led to her being paralysed from the waist down.

But, Zack didn't want his wife's injuries to hold her back from living life to the fullest so, he made her an off-road wheelchair. Sweet and thoughtful!

How did he come up with this idea?

Back in 2018, when the couple got married, Zack stuck two electric chairs together and popped a seat in the middle and this innovation was a huge hit.

After realising the comfort level and the effectiveness of his creation, Zack got working on The Rig, the off-roading wheelchair.

However, customizing a wheelchair from scratch wasn't that easy. Zack wanted to create something that was simple and yet affordable for everyone who needed it. In an interview he said:

The toughest challenge when developing Not-A-Wheelchair is the price. Finding quality components, and a simple enough design at the cheapest price possible took quite a bit of time. But I think we have something now that everyone will be able to enjoy, at a fraction of the cost of other ‘off-road wheelchairs’ currently on the market.

For those who don't know, Zack Nelson has a YouTube channel named JerryRigEverything. And he's known for testing out the durability of smartphones, looking at drones and reviewing other cool, wacky gadgets.

Now, anyone who wishes to buy this unique wheelchair can do so at an affordable price. They also come in a variety of colours like black, white, red, pink, blue and dark green. As for the price, a single chair with one battery costs $4,750 (approx ₹3,48,730).

