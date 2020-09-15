Love definitely makes you do a lot of crazy things but, who knew, it could also make you innovative.
His wife, Cambry Kaylor had an equestrian accident way back in 2005 which led to her being paralysed from the waist down.
But, Zack didn't want his wife's injuries to hold her back from living life to the fullest so, he made her an off-road wheelchair. Sweet and thoughtful!
How did he come up with this idea?
After realising the comfort level and the effectiveness of his creation, Zack got working on The Rig, the off-roading wheelchair.
The toughest challenge when developing Not-A-Wheelchair is the price. Finding quality components, and a simple enough design at the cheapest price possible took quite a bit of time. But I think we have something now that everyone will be able to enjoy, at a fraction of the cost of other ‘off-road wheelchairs’ currently on the market.
For those who don't know, Zack Nelson has a YouTube channel named JerryRigEverything. And he's known for testing out the durability of smartphones, looking at drones and reviewing other cool, wacky gadgets.
To know more, click here. Click here to follow Zack on Instagram.