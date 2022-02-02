No wonder we all love orgasms! This heavenly feeling activates all the happy hormones in our bodies. While we work so hard to peek at this sexual activity, it has some extra benefits too.

Apart from being a stress buster or giving your skin a glow, there are perks of orgasms that go way beyond the bedroom.

1. Orgasms boost your immunity!

Who needs those kadhas to boost immunity when you have orgasms. Jokes apart, they can actually help you balance your immune system and boost antibodies.

2. It also makes your brain work out.



Yeah, your brain needs workouts too. Orgasms help the brain to increase blood flow, which is considered a nutritious workout for the brain.

3. Looking for a way to regulate the menstrual cycle?



Many studies prove sexually active women have normal menstrual cycles. The reason for this could be better immune health and mental health. FYI, masturbating during periods also helps with period cramps.

4. Orgasms are also natural painkillers.

An orgasm a day keeps the pain away! Orgasms induce hormones like oxytocin and endorphins that act as natural pain killers.

5. Regular orgasms can lower the risk of heart disease.

Your physical and sexual health go hand in hand to keep your heart healthy. It lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease in older men and women.

6. Orgasms and Oxytocin work the best for you.

Oxytocin is literally the feel-good hormone. It keeps the breakouts at bay, lowers anxiety, helps you sleep better, and also reduces periods of cramps.

7. It can strengthen your pelvic floor.

Orgasms increase the blood flow in the pelvic region and can lead to better sex by increasing vaginal lubrication, reducing pain from penetration, and strengthening orgasm intensity.

8. Yup, the post-coital glow is real.

Yup, that radiant and glowing skin after sex or masturbation is real. Orgasming opens up your blood vessels which lead to that flushed look.

9. Orgasms boost estrogen and collagen and make you look healthier.

Orgasms help keep your blood pressure low and this slows down the aging process. Reportedly, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) improves muscle strength, bone density, body fat, sexual satisfaction, and overall well-being.

10. Orgasms can boost your self-esteem.



As per reports, there's a proven link between sexual health and self-esteem. When we tune in well with our needs and desires, it's obvious to have higher self-esteem.

