We have heard a million stories where two people fall in love and find out their shared passions.

In this one, the opposite happens.

In a heartwarming story shared by Humans of Bombay, a man narrates how his love for dancing led to him finding the love of his life, and is still keeping them happy decades later.

He starts his story by talking about how he was once dragged to the dance floor when he was really young and the inability to perform left him embarrassed. So he did what needed to be done. He enrolled for dance classes.

Little did he know he was going to meet his future wife soon.

The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner, not a random dance partner! As fate would have it, I met my wife at a mutual friend’s party after college. Who would have thought she loved dancing too!

Since both of them loved dancing, the realisation of love also came through it.

And a few months later, we were at a friend’s party when the song ‘Lady in Red’ started playing. That’s when we danced together for the first time, and all I could think about was how much I’d fallen for her!

Sometime later, he proposed to her and they got married within 3 months. That doesn't mean, though, that dance took a back seat. They are still the 'dancing couple' many years on.

After marriage, we even found a shared love for travelling. We’d love to go on 10 hour drives together, without hotel bookings, not knowing where we’d land up. And of course, we’re still ‘that dancing couple’ everywhere we go. We don’t even care if we’re the only ones on the dance floor and we’re making a fool of ourselves– we love it!

As they travel together, play ludo and enjoy time with each other, the man confesses that he does raise his voice on his wife. When she says he's the best.

But like every couple, we fight too. Usually, I stay quiet when she’s mad. And she loves that softness about me, so we end up laughing after any argument. Then she’ll say, ‘You are the best’, and that's the only time I raise my voice at her and say, ‘No, you are the best!’ She’s the best!”

'She is the best', oh my heart.