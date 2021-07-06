Sometimes Twitter just drops absolute gems for the internet to admire. One such instance is of this Tweet by a user named Atulaa where she shared this adorable detail about her mom and dad! You can take a look for yourself below.
Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language don't @ me pic.twitter.com/8xlG96qRPv— Atulaa (@atulaak) July 2, 2021
In the post, she shared that her father spends a couple of moments in the morning drawing margin lines on her mother's answer sheets, and organising her pencil box as she has exams at the moment. And boy, the amount of crying emojis and hearts the post received just goes to show how much of a goal the couple has set for the world to see!
Everyone deserves a supportive partner like this!