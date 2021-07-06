Sometimes Twitter just drops absolute gems for the internet to admire. One such instance is of this Tweet by a user named Atulaa where she shared this adorable detail about her mom and dad! You can take a look for yourself below.

Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language don't @ me pic.twitter.com/8xlG96qRPv — Atulaa (@atulaak) July 2, 2021

In the post, she shared that her father spends a couple of moments in the morning drawing margin lines on her mother's answer sheets, and organising her pencil box as she has exams at the moment. And boy, the amount of crying emojis and hearts the post received just goes to show how much of a goal the couple has set for the world to see!

Here are the reactions the post received.

Now these are serious couple goals 😍 — Shilpa.Pande (@shilpa_pande) July 3, 2021

MashaAllah how precious! I wonder what it takes to be loved like that. — Sofia Ali (@SofyaAliKhan) July 3, 2021

How simple gestures matter what they mean. This is #loadedwithlove #CoupleGoals My pranams to your parents — Soma Basu (@soma1807) July 3, 2021

This is so cute, and this is the kind of #couplegoals to aspire 😍 — Sumirti (@sumirti) July 2, 2021

This is so wholesome — that_guy (@Starboyx77) July 3, 2021

Made my day. And I hope to find someone to grow through life with like this. 💖 — 𝑴𝒆𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒂 𝑮𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒉 (@MeghaaGhosh) July 4, 2021

May their love grow more. Masha Allah — Mahh! (@itsactuallyMKW) July 3, 2021

Awwwwwww the sweetest thing — Joyita Basu (@BasuJoyita) July 3, 2021

Very very cute 🙏 — Veenaranjini (@Veenaranjini1) July 3, 2021

cutest thing ive seen on the internet today — sa🌻 (@_oopsiedaisies) July 2, 2021

So heartening to see this ❤ — Monami (@MonamiDG) July 2, 2021

THIS IS DO CUTE WTF — asper ki duniya (@asperised) July 3, 2021

The small things are the best.❤🙏👍 — praful depala (@prafdepala) July 3, 2021

im not crying you are 😭😭💓💓 — Anukriti Yadav (@anukrav) July 3, 2021

omg so precious😭❤️ — 💌 (@dildaaraaa) July 4, 2021

Everyone deserves a supportive partner like this!