Relationships are already tough, but when it comes to them not working out, it's usually portrayed as a negative feeling. For a society that treats divorce as a taboo, it's difficult to go on and live a life that feels conventionally 'normal'. At times, people change courses because that's the best thing to do. But, ending a relationship or marriage doesn't always mean that you cannot stand the person, or develop hate for them. 

Screenshot
Source: Instagram
Screenshot
Source: Instagram

Entrepreneur and blogger, Anupriya and her ex-husband are setting an example of co-parenting after divorce. The blogger shared a reel of their vacation together, with their son, as a family. She also mentioned how it was probably their best trip together, and that speaks volumes. Often, people question the idea of raising children together while not still being in a relationship. And, they're clearly changing those opinions.

Screenshot
Source: Instagram
Screenshot
Source: Instagram

It might definitely take a lot of effort and understanding, but there's no doubt that staying apart while being happy individually, is better than being in an unhappy relationship. Anupriya's husband, @pratimbee also commented on the Instagram post, sharing that he's able to do it right because of the support of his current partner. 

Screenshot
Source: Instagram

People who know them, and even the ones who don't are appreaciating them for focusing on being happy co-parents.

Screenshot
Source: Instagram
Screenshot
Source: Instagram
Screenshot
Source: Instagram
Screenshot
Source: Instagram

This is probably the most wholesome reel you'll see today:

It doesn't always have to be bitter.