Relationships are already tough, but when it comes to them not working out, it's usually portrayed as a negative feeling. For a society that treats divorce as a taboo, it's difficult to go on and live a life that feels conventionally 'normal'. At times, people change courses because that's the best thing to do. But, ending a relationship or marriage doesn't always mean that you cannot stand the person, or develop hate for them.

Entrepreneur and blogger, Anupriya and her ex-husband are setting an example of co-parenting after divorce. The blogger shared a reel of their vacation together, with their son, as a family. She also mentioned how it was probably their best trip together, and that speaks volumes. Often, people question the idea of raising children together while not still being in a relationship. And, they're clearly changing those opinions.

It might definitely take a lot of effort and understanding, but there's no doubt that staying apart while being happy individually, is better than being in an unhappy relationship. Anupriya's husband, @pratimbee also commented on the Instagram post, sharing that he's able to do it right because of the support of his current partner.

People who know them, and even the ones who don't are appreaciating them for focusing on being happy co-parents.

This is probably the most wholesome reel you'll see today:

It doesn't always have to be bitter.