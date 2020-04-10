"Words, once they are printed, have a life of their own." - Carol Burnett
Words can have great impact on people. They can heal a broken heart, express love and inspire people for a long time. In tough times like these, quotes shared by this Instagram account will give you hope.
The account owned by Uzma Khan, a poet and writer, shares quotes that are full of love and inspiration. Here's some of the favourite quotes from the account.
View this post on Instagram
‘To find your truth’ . . . . . . . #poetry #quotestagram #poemsofinstagram #poemsvibe #bymepoetry #wordhue #writersnetwork #quotestoliveby #poetriesgram #wordswithqueens #micropoetry #spilledink #poetsdaily #writingcommunity #spilledwords #poetryisbliss #poetryisnotdead #herwordisgold #deadpoetssociety #thoughtfvl #eraofpoets #creativewriting #lovenotes #poetrylovers #prose #societyofpoets #honestlyworded #relatablequotes #poets #truth
You can read more of her work here.