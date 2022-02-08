Sex hasn't been the easiest topic to talk about. And we haven't had access to the best sex education classes. It's been a no-no word for so long, that it's going to take some time to realize that pleasure and sex go together.

There's however, some light at the end of the tunnel. Seema Anand, who's a Kama Sutra Expert, is our very own Dr. Jean Milburn and we are all hearts for the content that she's been sharing. Her Instagram page, which goes by the username, seemaanandstorytelling is like a sex education class. The good part is - it's more fun and informative than those classes could ever be.

It's time we own our pleasures.

Never too late to know your vagina.

The videos are all about topics that we avoid and the more we talk about them, the easier it'll be.

With its 506k followers and 421 posts at the time of writing, the page focuses on discussions, informative reels, podcasts and more content that is definitely a step in the right direction. Sex is supposed to be fun, joyous and all things good - something that Seema Anand has been trying to convey through her content.

She's definitely the Seema we should be listening to.