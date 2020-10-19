Due to the pandemic imposed restrictions, Rishi Karthikeyan, and Lakshmi who tied a knot on 16th September never got a chance to have a big fat Indian wedding or a photo shoot.



Instead, they opted for a very creative post-wedding shoot while dressed in white sheets.

The couple got themselves clicked at the tea plantations of Vagamon, Kerala with the help of their photographer friend, Akhil Karthikeyan.



But as soon as these pictures were posted, the couple started getting a lot of hate online. The bride, Lakshmi was slammed for encouraging nudity and vulgarity.

While in conversation with TheNewsMinute, Rishi shared that:

Both of us were very much clothed throughout the shoot. It is impossible to not be clothed as we were shooting outdoors, in a rather public place in Vagamon. That the photographer was able to capture aesthetic shots of us, is purely his creativity and camera skills. However, most users, especially on Facebook, began moral policing me and my wife over the nature of the pictures.

Rishi also shared that none of his family members raised any objections to the shoot. While Lakshmi commented that:

I am somebody who wears off shoulder clothes and shorts. Showing my neck or legs does not qualify as nudity. But I was hit with a storm of horrible comments when the pictures were posted on Facebook. Initially, we responded to some of the comments, but then the pictures went viral and it was overwhelming to have to respond to trolls. So we decided to ignore it.

The couple has decided not to give in to the trolling and will keep the pictures online.