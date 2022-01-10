One of the best ways to experience pleasurable sex is to use good quality lubricant. But at the end of the day, it is a product you apply on one of the most sensitive portions of your body. And people who have sensitive skin often suffer a great deal from using products that are heavy on the chemicals.

Here are just some constituents to look out for while seeking out safe lubes - chemical fragrances, parabens, cyclomethycaine (a type of silicone), chlorhexidine - cyclomethycaine (a type of silicone) and chlorhexidine gluconate (a disinfectant that can kill lactobacillus strains, the bacteria that help maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome).

A lubricant that doesn't work for your skin type can lead to rashes or other kinds of irritation that might be painful for you. Which is why it's so important to find ones that are good for sensitive skin types. So, here's a list of lubes that will be gentle and safe on you and your partner.

1. Durex Naturals Extra Sensitive Lubricant

This lube has been tailor made for sensitive skin, plus it is a water based formula. Which is perfect for sensitive skin.





Buy it here for ₹884.

2. Penchant Sensitive Skin Intimate Lubricant

Penchant's sensitive skin lube is free of glycerin and parabens free and hypoallergenic. And it is also odorless!





Buy it here for ₹2,665.

3. Astroglide Sensitive Skin Ultra Gentle Gel Lubricant

Astroglide is a lube without parabens, fragrances and alcohol which will give you a safe and pleasurable experience.





Buy it here for ₹1,999.

4. Skore Strawberry Lube

Another water-based lubricant that is free from artificial colours and is skin safe - Skore's Strawberry Lube.





Buy it here for ₹300.

5. YES WB Organic Natural Water Based Personal Lubricant

This lube by YES WB is water-soluble and it also has a balanced PH level to match the vagina's natural environment.





Buy it here for ₹2,195.

6. Carex Lubricating Jelly

Carex' lube is also water-soluble (which makes it the safest for contraceptives like condoms), and it is skin-safe.





Buy it here for ₹327.

7. VIGINI 100% Natural Actives Lubricant

Vigini's lubricant is free of artificial colours, is water-based, consists of aloe vera extract and vitamin E. Sounds super safe, TBH.





Buy it here for ₹329.

Hope this list was helpful!