True love is the most powerful emotion a human being can experience and it comes in all forms.
Take this story for instance.
His girlfriend was struggling with her hair loss from alopecia.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 29, 2020
Get out the tissues.
Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/EikwKnlACo
This heartwarming video just goes on to show that there are some people out there who'd go that extra mile to support their loved ones no matter what.
Once her boyfriend is done shaving her head, he suddenly takes the trimmer and starts shaving his own head too, in order to support her. This small yet powerful gesture, speaks a thousand words.
His girlfriend is shocked to see him shave his head and she starts crying but, he lovingly gives her a peck on the cheek, as if to say 'we are in this together'.
For the uninitiated, Alopecia is a disease where the immune system attacks the hair follicles which causes hair to fall. Sometimes it can be in small patches but other times these patches combine and hairfall becomes noticeable.
Netizens were left speechless. Some even shared their own experiences.
Humans capacity for love and compassion is unrivaled— Seth Green (@SethGreen) July 30, 2020
To me it was how he just went for it. He didn't do any kind of show or demonstration before.— Master Pupil (@Dannycasual22) July 29, 2020
Just "it's only hair." Bzzzz gone.
Makes me really sad to see all the replies in here from women about how their husbands wouldn't do this or have been critical of their hair before.
#Alopecia doesn’t make anyone less than they are. She will always be perfect and beautiful. I’ve had it since I was 1, and went full bald at 4. A trying childhood, indeed, but we can overcome anything. As an actor, I want to succeed to bring awareweness! Bald is Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/1830l9hURy— Angel Rosario Jr. (@AngeDeusRex) July 29, 2020
More tissues please. More.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 29, 2020
As someone whose immune system decided to attack my hair, I feel this in my bones. My wife was ready to shave her head too, but I wouldn't let her so she keeps growing it out and donating it to locks of love.— Joe Lovero (@joelovero) July 29, 2020
Been living with it for 16 years. Women don’t have to have hair to be beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OzQyuZwBTr— Jackie Hawkins (@MrsHBG) July 30, 2020
Real as shit right there. I’d do the same. Cant let your significant other go through hard times alone— Them Cracka’s (@CalvinLaliberte) July 30, 2020
If this doesn't make you cry, I don't know what will. It's all about the love and compassion.