True love is the most powerful emotion a human being can experience and it comes in all forms. 

Take this story for instance. 

A video of a man going bald, after shaving his own girlfriend's head who suffers from alopecia has gone viral. The video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman.

This heartwarming video just goes on to show that there are some people out there who'd go that extra mile to support their loved ones no matter what.  

In the one-minute long clip, the boyfriend can be seen shaving his girlfriend's head. The girl smiles and cries as her boyfriend shaves off her hair. 

Once her boyfriend is done shaving her head, he suddenly takes the trimmer and starts shaving his own head too, in order to support her. This small yet powerful gesture, speaks a thousand words. 

Source: www.indiatimes.com

His girlfriend is shocked to see him shave his head and she starts crying but, he lovingly gives her a peck on the cheek, as if to say 'we are in this together'.

For the uninitiated, Alopecia is a disease where the immune system attacks the hair follicles which causes hair to fall. Sometimes it can be in small patches but other times these patches combine and hairfall becomes noticeable.

Netizens were left speechless. Some even shared their own experiences. 

If this doesn't make you cry, I don't know what will. It's all about the love and compassion. 