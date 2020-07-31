True love is the most powerful emotion a human being can experience and it comes in all forms.

Take this story for instance.

A video of a man going bald, after shaving his own girlfriend's head who suffers from alopecia has gone viral. The video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman.

His girlfriend was struggling with her hair loss from alopecia.



Get out the tissues.



Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/EikwKnlACo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 29, 2020

This heartwarming video just goes on to show that there are some people out there who'd go that extra mile to support their loved ones no matter what.

In the one-minute long clip, the boyfriend can be seen shaving his girlfriend's head. The girl smiles and cries as her boyfriend shaves off her hair.

Once her boyfriend is done shaving her head, he suddenly takes the trimmer and starts shaving his own head too, in order to support her. This small yet powerful gesture, speaks a thousand words.

His girlfriend is shocked to see him shave his head and she starts crying but, he lovingly gives her a peck on the cheek, as if to say 'we are in this together'.

For the uninitiated, Alopecia is a disease where the immune system attacks the hair follicles which causes hair to fall. Sometimes it can be in small patches but other times these patches combine and hairfall becomes noticeable.

Netizens were left speechless. Some even shared their own experiences.

Humans capacity for love and compassion is unrivaled — Seth Green (@SethGreen) July 30, 2020

To me it was how he just went for it. He didn't do any kind of show or demonstration before.



Just "it's only hair." Bzzzz gone.



Makes me really sad to see all the replies in here from women about how their husbands wouldn't do this or have been critical of their hair before. — Master Pupil (@Dannycasual22) July 29, 2020

#Alopecia doesn’t make anyone less than they are. She will always be perfect and beautiful. I’ve had it since I was 1, and went full bald at 4. A trying childhood, indeed, but we can overcome anything. As an actor, I want to succeed to bring awareweness! Bald is Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/1830l9hURy — Angel Rosario Jr. (@AngeDeusRex) July 29, 2020

More tissues please. More. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 29, 2020

As someone whose immune system decided to attack my hair, I feel this in my bones. My wife was ready to shave her head too, but I wouldn't let her so she keeps growing it out and donating it to locks of love. — Joe Lovero (@joelovero) July 29, 2020

Been living with it for 16 years. Women don’t have to have hair to be beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OzQyuZwBTr — Jackie Hawkins (@MrsHBG) July 30, 2020

Real as shit right there. I’d do the same. Cant let your significant other go through hard times alone — Them Cracka’s (@CalvinLaliberte) July 30, 2020

If this doesn't make you cry, I don't know what will. It's all about the love and compassion.