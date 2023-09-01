Period sex is a complex topic to discuss. Because there are so many factors related to personal likes and dislikes, for both parties, to consider. Which is why we think this Reddit thread where men have shared their thoughts on period-sex is worth a read. Here, take a look:

1. “I don’t really care apart from the fact that you have to be more careful not to make a huge mess of the sheets. You set out some towels and you’re usually good. If my girl’s down, I am too.”

– Idellius·

2. “I’ve been with women who didn’t want to be touched during that time, women who were fine taking it in the butt or doing oral only during that time, and women who not only wanted sex while they were on their periods, but literally craved it because it helped with the cramps or whatnot. I was fine with all of those.”

– FLRAdvocate

3. “One of my exes was having the worst cramps she’d ever had, like laying on the ground writhing in pain, doing whatever the internet said would help. The thing she found that gave the best relief (which was very little) was standing on her head against a wall. Then she had an idea (sex) and it was probably the strangest sexual interaction I’ve ever had because of how conflicted I felt. On one hand, I wanted to do it to see if it would help as she had tried EVERYTHING, but on the other hand I found it pretty hard to get turned on seeing her in such a distressed state. Turns out she was pretty enthusiastic about it, and 15 minutes later her cramps were gone. I joked with her about how my ‘Magic dick’ cured her cramps for the next 3 months.'”

– StormR7

4. “I have sensory issues with the smell of blood, but I’ve had great success with some essential oils in my moustache, kinda like how people use Vicks to combat any smell they can’t tolerate. It’s embarrassing because I WANT IT but my autonomic nervous system says ‘Nah fuck you buddy.'”

– StandAgainstTyranny2

5. “I’m down for it. Sometimes my wife doesn’t want to because she’s experiencing cramps or whatever but otherwise it’s not generally a factor.”

– IdaDuck·

6. “What’s the point in having a sword if it never gets a little bloody.”

– KevinTheSloth·

7. “I’m totally good with it and my wife did say that at times, an orgasm was nice for cramps. There were also times when she didn’t want to be touched or fondled, as her breasts got tender for a few days or she felt constipated. In other words, if she was wanting sex, we would, if she needed space, she got it.She didn’t always appreciate my inevitable comment about ‘Murdering that thing’ afterwards. It was always about the timing. “

– Nearly_Pointless

8. “Love it, my wife gets really frisky on her period to the point she says her ‘Whoremones’ are in control. Doesn’t bother me in the slightest.”

–thefupachalupa

9. “Honestly it’s the smell for me, not bad at the start but when you get some friction going. I still do it, it’s just less of an enthusiastic pursuit.”

– Direct-Disasters

10. “Not a fan. My wife doesn’t care for it either. I’m not big on blood.”

– FuzzyGabbagool

11. “My wife loves it because that’s when she is the horniest. I was skeptical, but whatever makes her happy, ya know? I can always take a shower afterwards.”

– StandOutLikeDogBalls

12. “Same as other sex. When the spirit moves you and you have a partner to partake, you have sex.”

– publishAWM

What are your thoughts on these thoughts?