The global sex toy industry is worth over $18 billion today, which means there's a whole lot of vibrators vibing and fleshlights fleshing (?) around. As with any product base worth so much, there are invariably a few uber expensive versions floating around as novelties and/or fetishes. Here are the most expensive sex toys in the world.

1. The Pearl Royale - $1.3 million

This vibrator is one of a carefully curated luxury collection by Fornicari, an erotic art and adult toy shop for 'the elite'. It's made of solid platinum and bejeweled with pink and white diamonds, blue sapphires, and South Sea pearls.

2. The King JCobra ring - $183,000

This penis ring comes from Dutch designer Jelle Plantenga's Velv'Or line. For an extra cost, you can add a pearl to the snake's mouth, have the piece engraved with a name or personal message, and delivered in a box made by the 'master craftsmen of Bentley and Rolls Royce'.

3. The Tally Ho Chair - $15,000

Created by artist Mark Brazier-Jones, this chair was even featured in Fifty Shades of Grey. The erotic chair consists of Italian emerald velvet, a saddle on a brass-plated steel horse base, and stirrups and reins.

4. The INEZ - $12,800

Lelo’s INEZ vibrator is the same shape, size, and functions pretty much the same as most silicone models. However, it's cast completely in 24 karat gold, which explains the price tag. This toy has even been supported by Gwyneth Paltrow.

5. The Nell Pleasure Seed Vibrator - $13,417

This clitoral vibrator is made of 18-carat-gold. It even comes with a gold-trimmed artisanal box complete with a gold key. Fancy!

6. Betony Vernon String of Pearls Massage Ring - $4,889

This is both a sex toy and also falls under the category of sexual jewellery. You can wear this ring as a piece to show off, and also to give intimate massages.

7. The Lelo Earl Butt Plug - $2,228

This toy is legit described as 'the most distinguished gentlemen’s plug in the world', and with an all-gold covering and elegant accompaniments, you'd almost feel guilty sticking it up the pooper.

8. Betony Vernon Male Masturbation Petting Ring - $1,386

This ring apparently helps men masturbate not just by being an accessory, but also by harnessing your spiritual powers. According to the makers, 'The double ring holds the index finger and thumb in the chi mudra position - the gesture used in yoga and meditation for a one-pointed mind'.

9. Fuji Glass Dildo - $1200

This striking sex toy is a curved translucent amber-colored glass dildo (also known as as a diletto) at one end and an 18-strand whip at the other. The design is based on Mount Fuji, and the Queen of England's whip maker braided the whip's leather.

10. The Moby Huge 3 Foot Tall Super Dildo - $700

What you see is what you get, that's all that can be said for this monstrous creation. Useless in practical terms, but it's probably a fun prop to annoy your mates or ruin group photos.

Now you know how to spend your money if you ever win the lottery!