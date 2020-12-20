There are more than 100 countries in the world and every country has a distinct quality that it is known for. Be it for their culture, biodiversity or just the way people are in the country, everything about every country is unique.

So, we found a fun thread on Reddit where people compared their sex lives to a country and these answers are as distinguished as every country. So, here are some very witty answers that'll make you gasp and smirk all at he same time.

Some very savage truth bombs have been served.



Design Credits : Saransh Singh