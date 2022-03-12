To offer an innocent analogy for a relatively not-so-innocent deed- it's the handwriting that matters not the size of your pencil.

"Does size matter?" This question may have existed since the beginning of mankind with a plethora of opinions crashing manhood. While a huge penis is something to brag about, it does not guarantee a pleasurable experience for your partner unless you know how to do the act right.

People out there cracking small penis jokes, listen up! There are many benefits of having a smaller than average penis because you know, these guys won't simply rely on their dicks to give their partners a toe-curling orgasm, rather would explore more things to spice up the game.

1. "You can get deep-throated easily." spkdanknugs





2. "I think men with smaller cocks tend to try harder at making women cum with more than just their cocks. So that's a big benefit." jquinn1976

3. "More comfortable anal!" prairiedog54

4. "I can ride him hard without warmup and without worrying about stabbing my cervix." prairiedog54

5. "We have to be a little more creative in finding good positions and kinks, but it’s helped us spice things up!" prairiedog54

7. "Doggy style feels way better with a smaller one than bigger one IMO." aleahjak

8. "Swim in a public pool without fear of having your dilly been noticed lol." Alternative_Ad_2734

9. "Awkward boners in public won't be conspicuous." - Anonymous

10. "More foreplay, more eating, more fingers, more cuddling, more kissing, more nibbling, more dirty talk, less dick-whipping." VidCat23

Little things aren't that little after all.