Let's admit it, there comes a time when a person feels curious to know what actually happens in porn and wants to watch it (for educational purposes). But negative or positive, watching porn does leave an impact on a first-timer. So, here are some people who reveal how it was after watching porn for the first time :

1. The first time I looked at porn was shocking. I didn't know women had nipples, I thought their breasts were just smooth. Didn't understand that bras hide nipples.

- LiabilityWarranty

2. Watched it with my BF in bed. Just couldn’t understand WHY anyone would want to watch others have sex, rather than just having sex yourselves? I guess I understand a little more now about porn.

- Harley060659

3. I was a day scholar and did not stay at hostel ever. I had three more girls with me in the same branch sharing the same status. Time and situations bonded us in strong friends. So we four sharing the same zone of no experience of watching porn earlier were very excited to get something from somewhere. Now one of us got her first boyfriend that time and that guy gave her a bunch of videos. She was scared to watch alone and we all were very excited to watch that so we made a plan to meet at one of our homes at Sunday noon. Now there we were, with the laptop, pen drive inserted and we choose any random video and played it. In the video, there is a girl working on the laptop and a guy comes in and they start chatting. Now as we knew what we were watching that for, that gibrish conversation was not making any sense. It continued for few more minutes so I randomly clicked and forwarded the video. And there it was. THE SCENE was there with all things that seemed impossible to our eyes and we fell back rolling and laughing on the floor or bed whoever fell wherever.

- Jyoti Rana

4. I watched real porn at the age of 20. In those days CDs were very initial stage and VCP/VCR were more popular. In the private hostel, I used to reside there were senior guys who used to bring TV and VCP/VCR on a rental basis and watch from 9PM-9AM. They used to play one movie from 9-12 and then they used to watch porn the whole night. So one such day I finished my study after 12 and went to the bathroom to pee. As I did not hear any sound from that room so just out of curiosity I peeped through some very tiny hole in the door and I got surprised. There was some sex scene being played. I had never seen penis or vagina on screen earlier. The picture was of very good quality and they were doing it in various positions. I watched for few minutes and then went to the bathroom and masturbated. That night I masturbated 3 times and slept at 2:30 AM.

- Raj Acharya

5. In my first year at IIT BHU Varanasi. I was 18 at the time and had never seen a porn video before. Seniors had called us freshers to their hostel for ragging (ragging was called "Personality Development Program" at the time). I met my tech father (senior sharing the same last 6 digits of roll no.) in his room, where he and his friends showed me a blue film. While we were watching, he asked me to do commentary on the clip. I was nervous at first, as it was my first time watching such a video. However, with some help from the seniors (in describing the human parts in detail), I got the grip on it and went on to do a running commentary till the very end, with all the feel and the expressions. It all ended in applause and recognition from all of the senior batch, earning me immunity against future ragging sessions. I felt a surge of relief and confidence that came after conquering my inner inhibitions.

- Anonymous

6. I was 18. I asked one of my friends to send me an HD porno. He did WhatsApp me. I was with my cousin's cousin at my aunt's place. I don't know what made me watch it. I watched it with my cousin's cousin. It was boring AF. Boring boring boring. I was like - Why the fuck are they having sex? Then this quote came into my mind, "You don't need a reason to have sex." I was laughing because people were having sex for no reason although my cousin's cousin was having an erection. I didn't get wet at all. Then I realized that graphics don't arouse me. I never felt like watching again. I'm a perverted female but in a romantic way.

- Anonymous

7. When I watched 8 years back, in a basic video playing mobile with a slow GPRS connection which took a lot of streaming times. I saw my first porn is Tamil (boomika porn with munbe va song playing background). I felt something happening in my genitalia, felt a temptation. The whole night, those scenes flashed on my mind. The next day I started searching for a similar kind of porn that's how my porn journey started. Now I have a huge collection of HD porn. I can watch at any time, any category. First porn is always a memorable one.

- Anonymous

8. I was 10 years old. We were 8 boys at a friend's house having a "pyjama party" and in those, we always went to sleep at 6 or 7 am. We were watching TV and there was it. A man and a woman making noises. We all knew what sex was and how it was we had never watched a porn video/movie before. Our first reaction was pure laughs combined with surprise.

- Anonymous

9. I was 14 and home alone, didn't know how to masturbate but got a boner and I knew it felt good and made it last about 30 minutes.

- fattfox

10. I was sleeping in my grand parents' room (they were not there) and it had a TV. It was the winter break. The heaters in different rooms would drown out the Star Movies Christmas Bonanza that I was watching. I had just finished watching a great film on it and was changing the channels while the ads were playing until the next one would start. And then it happened. Without having any idea that my Christmas was going to be very special, haha, I chanced upon Korean teens in school uniforms (short skirts!!!) being seduced on one channel and beautiful American blondes unabashedly having sex in cars and mansions on another. It was indeed a Merry Christmas for me. I immediately sprung up from my comfortable bed, without a care where my blanket went and cheerfully realized the situation I was in. I 'know' what pirates feel when they find the great treasures they're looking for. And that is how I first saw porn in my life.

- Smith Johnson

11. My first time "watching" porn was discovering that my dad hid his latest issue of Playboy magazine on top of the refrigerator. "Wait...there's a magazine with pictures of naked women? And it comes out with a new issue every month? Mind = blown."

- gogojack

12. My friend’s brother showed me the alleged sex tape of Miley Cyrus when I was like 9 or 10. Weird dude who tried getting his sister to jerk him off (she was like 7 and he was 13) as for the experience? I just stood there confused.

- Anonymous

Unusual stories indeed.