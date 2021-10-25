With sex being a taboo subject in a country that explodes in population, porn becomes your source of sex talks. However you must know the reality that's hidden behind the moans and groans of the actors and how porn is absolutely littered with bullshit you shouldn't really expect IRL.

1. Partner who's horny ALL. THE. TIME.

Actors in porn are constantly turned on and in for sex at ANY given time. Kindly do not expect your partner to feel horny the moment they make an eye contact with you if you don't want to see your confidence tumbling down.

2. Sex that never seems to stop.

This may be one of the most harmful errors that porn sells- an endless sex. Porn depicts guys who last as long as they want and time their climax perfectly. Well, that's something editing does beautifully. In reality, most men have orgasm within one to ten minutes of vaginal intercourse.

3. Every 'session' in the bed ends in an orgasm.

Orgasm and climaxing together in porn looks easy-peasy. Even male porn stars ejaculate multiple times. However, you will not experience an orgasm every time you have sex, especially women (until you are God's favourite child.)

4. Oral sesh that goes on forever.

Do you really want to go down on your woman and not breathe even for a second? Even though it looks hot, it's unreal. Additionally, long blowjob sessions can really hurt your jaw.

5. Women will orgasm from no stimulation.

Women moaning within a couple of minutes without enough stimulation is crap. They need constant touching, stroking and rubbing of their hot spots to actually orgasm which usually takes around 20 minutes.

6. The stranger the position, the better the sex.

Fantastic sex in porn depicts couples in taxing positions, that changes as often as they breathe. In reality, it's absolutely draining and you won't even be able to orgasm.

7. No condoms, ever.

Don't be fooled by pornstars who don't use protection when they're having sex. It can be extremely risky coz honestly, pull outs don't work. To protect yourself from STIs, use a condom.

8. ATM is cool.

ATM, or 'ass to mouth,' is a popular pornographic fad. Giving a blowjob straight after anal intercourse is outright disgusting. Furthermore, you are exposing your partner to all sorts of health risks.

9. Anal is loved by all.

So you thought you can accommodate anything up there with no lubrication and your woman will love it? Reality check, the women in porn have been thoroughly prepped before filming. So invest in plenty of water-based anal lubricant before going ahead.

10. Big Breasts, Bigger Penises.

By now, you'd have gathered how unrealistic porn is. So folks, don't let porn set your sexual standards. An act with large, perky breasts wrapped in toned bodies and a long erect penis that you see on screen can't really be translated off screen.

'But they do it in porn' shouldn't be your reasoning anymore.